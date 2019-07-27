King Salman to host 2,000 family members of Yemeni army ‘martyrs’ during Hajj

RIYADH: King Salman will host 2,000 family members of Yemeni army and Popular Resistance soldiers who died fighting to restore the legitimate government in Yemen during this year’s Hajj.
The 2,000 pilgrims will perform the pilgrimage as part of the 'Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques’ Guests Program for Hajj and Umrah' which is overseen by the Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Call and Guidance.
Islamic Affairs Minister Sheikh Abdullatif Al-Asheikh said that the family members of those who died while participating in the “Determination Storm and Restoring of Hope” operations as part of the Arab coalition supporting the legitimate government in Yemen would be hosted in a mark of appreciation of the sacrifices made by the personnel to restore unity and safety in the country.
Earlier, King Salman issued a directive for 200 family members of the victims of the terrorist attack in Christchurch, New Zealand to also be hosted during Hajj.
