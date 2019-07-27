You are here

﻿

Iraq Kurds accuse PKK of Turkish envoy’s murder

A 27-year-old Mazloum Dag, Kurdish man from Turkey who was identified as the suspected shooter in the murder of a Turkish diplomat, standing at an undisclosed location in Erbil. (AFP)
Updated 17 sec ago
AFP
0

Iraq Kurds accuse PKK of Turkish envoy’s murder

  • The PKK’s armed wing has denied responsibility for the assassination
Updated 17 sec ago
AFP
0

ERBIL, IRAQ: The authorities in Iraqi Kurdistan have accused Turkish Kurdish rebels of the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) of ordering the July 17 murder of the Turkish vice-consul in regional capital Erbil.

The federal government in Baghdad has often blamed the PKK for carrying out attacks against Turkish targets from its rear bases in Iraq’s northern mountains but a statement issued late on Friday was a rare accusation against their fellow Kurds by the autonomous regional authorities. 

The PKK’s armed wing had denied responsibility for the assassination. But the Iraqi Kurdish authorities said that based on a detailed confession by the suspected Turkish Kurdish gunman, Mazloum Dag, 27, the murder was carried out on the orders of top PKK commanders.

Turkish Vice-Consul Osman Kose was gunned down with two Iraqis while they dined on a restaurant terrace in Erbil.

Iraqi Kurdish security services said that the murder had been three months in the planning by PKK commanders in their heavily forrtified hideouts in Iraq’s Qandil mountains.

They said they had arrested three Turkish and three Iraqi suspects.

Dag’s arrest last Saturday was immediately seized on by the Turkish media as his sister Dersim is a member of Parliament for Turkey’s main pro-Kurdish party, the People’s Democratic Party (HDP).

The HDP, the country’s second largest opposition group, is regularly accused by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of links to the outlawed PKK.

The HDP “strongly” condemned the Erbil attack, calling it an “absolutely unacceptable provocation attempt.”

In May, Turkey launched a major ground offensive and bombing campaign against the PKK in Qandil, the latest of many in the military’s three-and-a-half decade campaign against the rebels.

Analysts have suggested the attack on the Turkish diplomat might have been carried out in retaliation for the killing of several PKK commanders in the latest bombing campaign.

Following Kose’s murder, Turkey broadened its cross-border operations, launching airstrikes against PKK bases and members in the Kurdish-held Makhmur area south of Iraq’s second city Mosul.

Topics: Iraqi kurds Erbil Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) Turkish Iraq

Related

0
Middle-East
Iraqi Kurds arrest suspects in killing of Turkish vice consul
0
Middle-East
Turkish diplomat and two others killed in northern Iraq restaurant attack

Sudan says 87 killed when security forces broke up protest in June

Updated 27 July 2019
Reuters
0

Sudan says 87 killed when security forces broke up protest in June

  • 17 of those killed were in the square occupied by protesters
  • Some security forces fired at protesters and three officers violated orders by moving forces into the sit-in
Updated 27 July 2019
Reuters
0

KHARTOUM, July 27 (Reuters) - The head of a Sudanese investigative committee said on Saturday that 87 people were killed and 168 wounded on June 3 when a sit-in protest was violently broken up by security forces.

Fath al-Rahman Saeed, the head of the committee, told a news conference that 17 of those killed were in the square occupied by protesters and 48 of the wounded were hit by bullets.

Some security forces fired at protesters and three officers violated orders by moving forces into the sit-in, he said, adding that an order was also issued to whip protesters.

Opposition medics have said 127 people were killed and 400 wounded in the dispersal, while the Health Ministry had put the death toll at 61.
The sit-in outside the Defence Ministry in the capital Khartoum was a focal point for protests that led to the ouster of long-time President Omar al-Badri on April 11.

"Some outlaws exploited this gathering and formed another gathering in what is known as the Columbia area, where negative and illegal practices took place," Saeed said.

"It became a security threat, forcing the authorities to make necessary arrangements to clear the area," he said.

Topics: Sudan protests

Related

0
Middle-East
Sudan protest leaders, rebels end rift over power deal

Latest updates

Moscow police arrest hundreds in Russian capital at rally for fair elections
0
King Salman to host 2,000 family members of Yemeni army ‘martyrs’ during Hajj
0
Afghan-Taliban talks could happen within two weeks
0
First Russian pilgrims arrive in Saudi Arabia
0
88,000 Iranian Hajj pilgrims arrive in Saudi Arabia
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.