You are here

  • Home
  • Iranian exiles rally in London to demand regime change in Tehran
﻿

Iranian exiles rally in London to demand regime change in Tehran

Supporters of the Iranian opposition in the UK held a major rally in London on Saturday. Carrying photos of opposition leader Maryam Rajavi, they called on the UK government to declare the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and the Ministry of Intelligence and Security terrorist organizations. Prominent speakers and politicians backed their call. (Supplied photo)
Updated 29 sec ago
SARAH GLUBB
0

Iranian exiles rally in London to demand regime change in Tehran

  • Tehran snubs diplomatic effort by Oman to mediate in UK tanker dispute
  • UK govt urged to declare Iran's Revolutionary Guard a terror group
Updated 29 sec ago
SARAH GLUBB
0

Thousands of exiled Iranian dissidents rallied in Trafalgar Square in London on Saturday to demand regime change in Tehran, urging new UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson to get behind their campaign.

The event organized by the National Council of Resistance of Iran came amid tension between London and Tehran over the seizure of a British oil tanker in the Strait of Hormuz.

As the rally took place in the British capital, Iran snubbed a diplomatic initiative by Oman to mediate in the tanker dispute, and tried to shift the blame for the stand-off onto other regional countries.

In further evidence that tough US sanctions are crippling the Iranian economy, new figures showed that China’s crude oil imports from Iran sank by almost 60 percent in June compared with a year earlier.

The rally in London was one of a series of protests being held across Europe and in Washington, DC. The Iranian government was one of the most dangerous in the world, operating in one of the most concerning areas, former Conservative MP Brian Binley told Arab News.

 “I promise I will do my best to arrange a meeting with Boris Johnson, in conjunction with my colleagues, and attempt to get a better reaction to the Iranian situation than we’ve had from previous governments,” he said.

Struan Stevenson, coordinator of the Campaign for Iran Change, said: “We want regime change, we want to get rid of this evil regime. We’re here underneath the statue of Admiral Nelson. What would Nelson make of a British ship being seized by pirates? He would be turning in his grave.

“So our message today to Boris Johnson is to be tough on this regime as they are spreading terrorism and war across the Middle East and the world.”

Meanwhile Tehran rejected an attempt at mediation by Omani Foreign Minister Yusuf bin Alawi in the dispute over Iran’s illegal seizure of the British tanker.

“Some of the region’s countries have not only removed the possibility of talks because of hasty and arrogant moves and behavior, but have also made managing regional crises a serious challenge,” Rear Admiral Ali Shamkhani, secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, told the Omani diplomat.

Shamkhani also criticized a British plan for a European coalition to escort tankers in the Gulf.

“Security measures for the region must use local capabilities and cooperation between regional countries, and foreign countries’ interference will achieve nothing but increase problems,” he said.

 

Topics: Iran National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI)

Related

0
Middle-East
New UK govt urged to impose sanctions on Tehran
0
Middle-East
Oman’s top diplomat in Iran talks amid mounting Gulf tensions

Rohingya refugees press citizenship demands in talks with Myanmar

Updated 28 July 2019
SHEHAB SUMON
0

Rohingya refugees press citizenship demands in talks with Myanmar

  • The 17-member delegation from Myanmar arrived in Bangladesh on Friday night
  • The two sides will meet again on Sunday to finalize agenda for way forward
Updated 28 July 2019
SHEHAB SUMON
0

DHAKA: Rohingya refugees pressed their demand to be granted Myanmar citizenship in a meeting on Saturday with a delegation from Yangon.

The meeting, held at the Cox’s Bazar refugee camp in southeast Bangladesh, is the first between the Myanmar government and Rohingya Muslims since their exodus from their homeland in August 2017 to flee rampaging Buddhiest vigilantes.

The 17-member delegation from Myanmar arrived in Bangladesh on Friday night on a three-day visit to discuss repatriation issues with the refugees. The delegation included five members from ASEAN states led by the permanent secretary of the Myanmar Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Myint Thu.

 A 35-member team of Rohingya community leaders participated in the Saturday meeting, which lasted for more than three hours.

The meeting is an outcome of Bangladesh’s efforts to persuade Myanmar to send a delegation to convince the Rohingyas about the situation in Rakhine —the province in Myanmar where most of the refugees came from — to help them decide about repatriation.

Sayed Ullah, secretary of the Arakan Rohingya Society for Peace and Human Rights, said the refugee delegation simply pressed their citizenship demand.

”They didn’t say anything new. The Myanmar delegation members requested us to accept the National Verification Card (NVC), but what will we do with this without the citizenship rights?” Ullah told Arab News.

 ”We have demanded for further dialogue over repatriation issues in the presence of a third party and they have agreed with us," he added.

 Mohammad Shamsuddoza, of the Refugee, Relief and Repatriation Commission (RRRC), said: ”The good thing is that the Myanmar side have agreed with the proposal for further dialogue. But the next date and venue of the meeting is yet to be fixed.”

 The delegation will meet the same group of Rohingyas on Sunday again, said Shamsuddoza.

 Another Bangladeshi high official who was present in the meeting said, ”Initially it took some time to break the ice during the meeting between Myanmar authorities and the Rohingya refugees. But it was fine as the time went on.”

Some Bangladeshi experts have reservations about Myanmar and its talk of repatriation.

"We shouldn’t expect much from Myanmar. They don’t recognize the Rohingya Muslims, along with other minorities of the country. The military junta wanted to make a Buddhist nationalist country in Myanmar,” Ambassador S. M. Rashed Ahmed Chowdhury, former Bangladesh envoy to Japan, told Arab News.

 He opined that all the Myanmar efforts are ”eye wash” and only to ”divert” international pressure from the country.

 Ambassador Chowdhury, who is also the former UN regional administrator of Kosovo, said: ”Myanmar should allow a buffer state in Rakhine which will be monitored and controlled by the international forces. Only the recognition of citizenship of the Rohingyas can bring a sustainable solution of the Rohingya crisis.”

 Bangladesh is currently hosting more than 1.1 million Rohingyas who fled the persecution of the Myanmar army in their homeland in Rakhine.

Topics: Rohingya Muslim Myanmar cox's bazar Bangladesh

Related

0
World
UN envoy will ‘ring the alarm bell’ if no action on Rohingya
Special 0 photos
World
Life at a Rohingya camp: An Arab News report

Latest updates

INTERVIEW: Climate is an emergency situation and we need to act fast, says State Street top exec Nathalie Wallace
0
Iranian exiles rally in London to demand regime change in Tehran
0
Rohingya refugees press citizenship demands in talks with Myanmar
0
India cuts tax on electric vehicles
0
London Stock Exchange in talks to buy Refinitiv
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.