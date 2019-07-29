You are here

Panic grips Kashmir following troop mobilization reports

An Indian Border Security Force (BSF) soldier stands guard during heavy rainfall at the PishuTop, some 127 km southeast of Srinagar, on July 27, 2019. (AFP / TAUSEEF MUSTAFA)
NEW DELHI: India’s decision to send an additional 10,000 paramilitaries to the Kashmir Valley on Saturday has drawn sharp reaction from the troubled region.

There are fears the deployment foreshadows possible violence in the event that article 35A of the constitution, that gives special privileges to the people of Kashmir, is scrapped.

The decision to send additional troops comes days after the visit of National Security Advisor Ajit Doval to the region.

The Home Ministry said on Saturday that additional troops were being sent for “counter insurgency” operations and to maintain “law and order.”

Media reports suggest there are now around 700,000 troops, including the Indian Army personnel, paramilitary forces and state police, stationed in Kashmir.

“The decision to deploy an additional 10,000 troops has created fear,” said Mehbooba Mufti, a former chief minister and the leader of the People’s Democratic Party.

“There is no shortage of security forces in Kashmir. Jammu and Kashmir is a political problem which won’t be solved by military means. The Indian government needs to rethink and overhaul its policy,” he added.

“The additional deployment is not a good sign — people are in panic, fearing the scrapping of articles 370 and 35A,” said Ali Mohammad Sagar of the National Conference party. “Time and again we have said that dialogue is the only way to solve the problem. The Indian government should listen.”

Local Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Dr. Hina Bhat said: “The deployment of the troops does not indicate that special provisions of the constitution are going to be scrapped. I don’t think you need special forces to contain the reaction, the existing armed forces have enough heft to handle any eventuality.

“Article 370 has already lost its relevance. It is no longer the same article, and article 35A is being reviewed in court,” she added.

Kashmir’s Director General of Police Muneer Khan said on Saturday that people should not trust “rumors” regarding the deployment.

He told the media that additional troops would “replace personnel of training companies, deployed on various duties since last year.”

Ravideep Sahi, inspector general of the Central Reserve Police Force, added that the deployment was “a routine matter.”

Despite assurances, however, the Indian media suggest that the government is considering scrapping article 35A, which confers special rights and privileges upon the citizens of Jammu and Kashmir. Article 370, meanwhile, gives the region its claim to autonomy.

The ruling BJP has long pledged to remove these articles from the constitution.

Srinagar-based political analyst Prof. Siddiq Wahid said that if they were to be done away with, the “anger” of many Kashmiri factions could not be predicted.

“In the short term it could be violent — in the long term it could eat away at India’s integrity,” Wahid told Arab News.

“Troop deployment serves the purpose of gaining a psychological advantage. The 40,000 troops sent last year and the 10,000 this year serve both purposes."

Anuradha Bhasin Jamwal, editor of the Kashmir Times newspaper, said: “Additional troop deployment is not in line with other arguments of the government that the situation is improving in Kashmir.

“There is already a disproportionate presence in the valley, with one estimate saying that for every twenty men there is a man in uniform. This further damages the cause of peace — the more the troops there are, the more repression.

“Militarization is against the democratic spirit of the country. Civil liberties get curtailed with the presence of troops. What we need is a political approach to reach out to the people. The troops have created panic among the people.”

Afghan campaign for presidential polls begins

Afghan presidential candidate Ashraf Ghani (C) attends the first day of the presidential election campaign in Kabul, Afghanistan, July 28, 2019. (REUTERS)
Updated 12 min 21 sec ago
Sayed Salahuddin
Afghan campaign for presidential polls begins

  • On the streets of Kabul, people sounded frustrated with the elections, saying they cared more for peace than politics and voting because they said the leaders had let people down
Updated 12 min 21 sec ago
Sayed Salahuddin
KABUL: The campaign for the presidential election got off to a violent start on Sunday in Afghanistan under the shadow of the deadline of US and Taliban talks, amid less enthusiasm and an escalation of violence.
The Sept. 28 vote, which has been delayed twice so far, is crucial for the stability of Afghanistan. The country has been locked in decades of war and has been facing deep political division, as well as an ethnic rift. The prospect of US-led troops leaving the country 18 years after ousting the Taliban is causing fresh concern.
Fraud is seen as the second major concern among the 17 candidates who are standing against the incumbent, Ashraf Ghani.
Afghans largely feel disappointed about almost all of the polls held since the Taliban’s ouster, which were highly rigged and mismanaged.
In addition, many leaders have fail to deliver on their promises.
On Sunday, there were far fewer posters of the candidates in key parts of Kabul, compared to past electoral campaigns.
In some areas, old posters of candidates for last October’s parliamentary vote outnumbered those of the new presidential nominees.
Addressing a rally, Dr. Abdullah Abdullah, who serves as chief executive and is one of Ghani’s main rivals, indirectly blamed Ghani for many of the shortcomings in the government that was created under a US deal after the massively fraudulent presidential election of 2014, in which both Ghani and Abdullah failed to win simple majority.
He blamed Ghani for missing opportunities in the past five years, for giving people false promises and for favoring and keeping in office only those who remain loyal to him, regardless of their abilities.
Abdullah said he would not abolish the position of CE, while Ghani is pushing for a strong presidential system.
“(Ghani’s) promise is one thing, but (his) action is another thing. Has the time not come for people to change this through their votes?” he told the crowd of nearly 2,000 people who had gathered in a giant wedding hall.
He said Afghans needed to unite to “salvage Afghanistan” after decades of war.
In a campaign gathering in a different part of the city, Ghani took credit for sidelining some of the country’s powerful regional chieftains since he assumed power, and he vowed to complete the building of democracy in Afghanistan.
He drew applause from the crowd. But as he was giving his speech, a well-dressed young man stood up and disrupted the incumbent, accusing him of lying to the people, according to eyewitnesses. One of Ghani’s guards dragged him out of the rally, they said.

Ghani said that “peace is coming to Afghanistan and talks (with the Taliban) will be serious and fundamental in a principal manner.”
Some of those attending the rallies are being bussed in. They are being given free accommodation and food during the rallies.
But there was generally less enthusiasm in the audiences. At Abdullah’s gathering, one of his key allies urged the participants to clap with fervor. Some people in both camps expressed doubts that their man could save Afghanistan. Neither candidate gave any major outline of their manifesto.
On the streets of Kabul, people sounded frustrated with the elections, saying they cared more for peace than politics and voting because they said the leaders had let people down.
“I want the war to end and they, like the rest of the candidates, are not capable of bringing peace here,” said a taxi driver called Shamsullah.
“People are tired of the bogus promises the candidates come up with. We all want peace, elections can take place later after peace comes.”
Washington, which has held at least seven rounds of talks with the Taliban, says it hopes to reach a deal with the Taliban ahead of Sept. 1. Its special envoy, Zalmay Khalilzad, has been in Kabul for nearly a week, hoping to resume talks with the Taliban. A deal might lead to a further postponement of elections, according to some observers.
The Afghan Analyst Network (AAN) cited one candidate talking about the skepticism that would be generated if the polls were delayed for third time.
“Ongoing peace talks between the US and the Taleban, and the intra-Afghan dialogue have sparked what candidate Shaida Muhammad Abdali described as a “lack of trust” as to whether the elections would go ahead on Sept. 28,” AAN said in the report.

