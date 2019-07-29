New annual media forum and awards ceremony to be staged in Kingdom

You are here

The event will be held in Riyadh. (File/Shutterstock)
RIYADH: A new media forum and awards ceremony is to be staged in Saudi Arabia as part of efforts to cement the Kingdom as the sector hub for the Arab world.

The Saudi Journalists Association (SJA) announced that the first Saudi Media Forum would be held at the end of November this year in Riyadh in conjunction with the inaugural Saudi Media Awards.

Under the title “Media Industry: Opportunities and Challenges,” the two-day conference will provide a platform for prominent Saudi, Arab and foreign media figures to discuss the latest developments and challenges facing the industry.

Chairman of the SJA, Khalid bin Hamed Al-Malik, said the forum would become an annual event aimed at strengthening Riyadh’s profile as the region’s media capital while also boosting the Kingdom’s reputation as a leading country in the global political and economic arena.

“The media’s role is essential and influential,” Al-Malik said. “This forum will open the way for further discussions, put forward views about the media industry in general and create dialogue with others to better understand global and regional practices.”

He added that the forum and awards were directly supported by the Saudi Minister of Media, Turki Al-Shabanah, who had already held a number of meetings with SJA board members to promote different industry initiatives.

Saudi Media Forum and Awards general manager and SJA board member, Mohammed Fahad Al-Harthi, said the Kingdom’s influential political and economic role on the international stage had to be matched by an effective media that was proportionate to the country’s status and importance.

Al-Harthi added that the assembly would discuss trans-continental media practices and global use of media content as a means of soft influence and power. “The forum will offer the chance to touch on the challenges the media industry and social networking platforms face. The event’s agenda will include major work sessions and panel discussions.”

Examining the developments related to the economics of the media industry and issues faced by local media institutions will also be on the forum’s roster. Plus, the gathering will showcase international knowhow about overcoming challenges and the best ways to adapt to changes in the sector.

The forum is expected to attract media experts and professionals from around the world, and Al- Harthi said that the rapid changes taking place in the industry necessitated certifying local media groups and giving them the chance to be mindful of international advances in order to gain skills and competency.

“Such provisions and interactions will enhance and boost their awareness and understanding of the future and challenges for the media, especially since the media’s role is already rooted as one of the most important and influential weapons within the international arena,” he added.

This year’s forum slogan was consistent with the information age and its numerous and diverse sources and communication networks, Al-Harthi said. “The use of information in a timely manner and objective context makes it important to concentrate on the content and to take the profession’s ethics and values into account.”

The general manager said the conference would provide an opportunity to build a mental image that reflects the new Saudi Arabia with its spirit, vitality and ambitions, in the presence of major influencers in the international media industry.

The event will also promote the role of Saudi media in shaping global public opinion and Al-Harthi emphasized the importance of developing an international network of relationships between local and global media institutions.

He said the media awards would encourage and recognize the value of outstanding and professional work by the Kingdom’s journalists and would be split into four categories: Press, visual production, audio production and personality of the year. Winners would receive financial and supportive prizes.

Al- Harthi added that journalists, academics and media representatives in government and private institutions would soon be able to register for the forum and awards.

Chinese investment soars on back of Saudi reforms

RIYADH: A new chapter in Saudi-Chinese relations was written during the recent visit of the leadership of Saudi Arabia to China, according to Sultan Mufti, the deputy governor of investment attraction and development at the Saudi Arabian General Investments Authority (SAGIA). 

In an exclusive interview with Arab News, he said: “We've seen huge growth in Chinese companies in the Kingdom. There was a 100 percent increase in entry to the Saudi market in the first half of 2019 compared with last year.”

After the visit of the Chinese delegation to SAGIA last Thursday, Mufti explained how both countries share a strategic partnership: “There are a lot of commonalities between us. As G20 economies, we have enjoyed a long trade relationship and we are growing with our interesting initiatives, Saudi Arabia has Vision 2030 and China has the Belt and Road Initiative.

“There are a lot of opportunities in strategic sectors as a result of Vision 2030. The Belt and Road Initiative paves the way for China to enter the Saudi economy, and lots of Chinese companies will have expertise relevant to our plans.

“These sectors include petrochemical, manufacturing, mining power and renewable energy, in which Chinese companies have a lot of skills to bring to Saudi Arabia,” Mufti added.  

He said that merging the initiatives will take the relationship to new levels.

Mufti also discussed the opening of an office for SAGIA in China: “The approval process has been done. We’re not waiting for the physical opening because we already have a team actively involved in marketing.”

FASTFACTS

• The Kingdom ranked fourth among the G20, according to the latest report published by the World Bank.

• Some of the important reforms include the establishment of arbitration centers, specialized commission courts, enchancing minority interest laws and proving the insolvency law.

He said that the highlight of the Chinese visit was the growing interest from companies wanting to know more about what Saudi Arabia has to offer: “At SAGIA and Invest Saudi, there are workshops where companies are meeting with specific teams with technical and commercial experience, where they can tell each company its relevance to the sector and the opportunities.

“These workshops will help them throughout their journey from the early exploration all the way to investment and starting their operations in the Kingdom.”

Mufti added that the growing interest is partly due to the reforms that are taking place in Saudi Arabia: “According to the latest report published by the World Bank, the Kingdom ranked fourth among the G20. Some of those important reforms include the establishment of arbitration centers, specialized commission courts, enhancing minority interest laws and improving the insolvency law.” 

He said that the rise in the Saudi economy in recent years has been aided by reforms: “They are happening every day, every minute. It’s difficult to track the momentum because reforms are coming through under the umbrella of the Executive Committee for Improving the Performance of Private Sector Businesses (Tayseer), headed by Commerce and Investment Minister Dr. Majid bin Abdullah Al-Qassabi.

“On a weekly basis, you will be seeing reforms coming up. There are about 500 reforms that have been identified, 45 percent have already been implemented and this number rises every week. That’s why we created Invest Saudi, because it helps investors track reforms, understand more about the opportunities and the support that they can get from SAGIA,” he added.

“SAGIA organizes global roadshows with sector experts that meet with each specific company and give them the information they need,” Mufti said.

