Abu Dhabi’s Mubadala says assets grew by 80% to $229bn in 2018

Mubadala is the state investment arm of the government of Abu Dhabi. (Reuters)
  Mubadala's assets under management totalled 841 billion dirhams ($229 billion) last year compared to 469 billion dirhams in 2017
  The results are the first since Abu Dhabi Investment Council (ADIC), an investment arm of the Abu Dhabi government, joined Mubadala last year
ABU DHABI: Abu Dhabi state investor Mubadala Investment Co. said on Monday its assets under management rose 80% in 2018, as it continues to invest across sectors globally.

The results are the first since Abu Dhabi Investment Council (ADIC), an investment arm of the Abu Dhabi government, joined Mubadala last year.

Mubadala’s assets under management totalled 841 billion dirhams ($229 billion) last year compared to 469 billion dirhams in 2017, it said in a statement.

Total comprehensive income was 12.5 billion dirhams in 2018, up 21.3% from 10.3 billion dirhams in 2017, it said.

“The addition of the Abu Dhabi Investment Council was a transformational step, strengthening our position as an international investor across different sectors,” said Khaldoon Khalifa Al-Mubarak, group chief executive and managing director of Mubadala.

As part of its diversification strategy, Mubadala invested 70.1 billion dirhams last year across existing investment sectors including technology, aerospace, commodities and financial services as well as new sectors such as medtech and agribusiness.

Mubadala monetised mature assets worth 55.4 billion dirhams last year that included equity stakes in Advanced Micro Devices , EMI Music and Abu Dhabi Terminals.

Unlisted Mubadala, which has stakes in General Electric and private equity firm Carlyle Group, among others, has committed $15 billion to the $100 billion SoftBank Vision Fund. It is assessing its commitment to Vision Fund II.

But the addition of ADIC is strengthening Mubadala’s position as an international investor.

“Technological disruption is creating the potential for value across all sectors, which is an opportunity for us to deepen our position as a major global investor,” said Mubarak, adding they were also activating investments and relationships to establish Abu Dhabi as a regional technology hub.

Mubadala reduced its corporate debt through a combination of repayments, new issuances and favorable exchange movements, the statement said, without elaborating.

Oil edges up on prospect of US interest rate cut

Oil edges up on prospect of US interest rate cut

NEW YORK: Oil prices rose on Monday as the prospect of an expected interest rate cut by the US Federal Reserve overshadowed pessimism over US-China trade talks and worries about slower global economic growth.
Brent crude gained 25 cents to settle at $63.71 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose 67 cents to settle at $56.87 a barrel.
“Prices appear to be treading water ahead of this week’s events,” said John Kilduff, partner at Again Capital Management.
Traders and investors are watching the Fed this week, with US central bankers expected to lower borrowing costs for the first time since the depths of the financial crisis more than a decade ago.
US President Donald Trump said a small Fed rate cut “is not enough.”
Economic growth in the United States slowed less than expected in the second quarter, strengthening the outlook for oil consumption. Elsewhere, disappointing economic data has increased concerns about slower growth.
US and Chinese negotiators meet this week for their first in-person talks since a G20 truce last month, but expectations are low after Trump said China might not want to sign a trade deal until after the 2020 US election.
“Today’s kickoff to some renewed trade negotiations between US and China will likely inspire some modest price support,” Jim Ritterbusch of Ritterbusch and Associates said in a note. “However, the mid-week Fed decision and associated commentary could prove to be this week’s larger driver of oil pricing.”
Crude prices were also supported by supply risk as tensions remained high around the Strait of Hormuz, through which about a fifth of the world’s oil passes.
Tensions have spiked between Iran and the West after Iranian commandos seized a British-flagged oil tanker in the Gulf this month in apparent retaliation for the capture of an Iranian tanker by British forces near Gibraltar.
Britain told Iran that if it wants to “come out of the dark” it must follow international rules and release the British-flagged tanker.
Following the end of a waiver on US sanctions at the start of May, China’s crude oil imports from Iran sank almost 60% in June from a year earlier, Chinese customs data showed on Saturday.

