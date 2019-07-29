Australian envoy lauds services provided to pilgrims 

You are here

RIYADH: The Australian Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Ridwaan Jadwat has praised the services provided by the Kingdom to serve pilgrims, and its keenness to deliver facilities that contribute to their comfort. He also commended the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah for enabling pilgrims to perform their rituals in a convenient and secure manner.
This praise followed Jadwat meeting with the chairman of the board of directors of the Guides Foundation of Pilgrims of Turkey and Muslims of Europe, America and Australia.
King Salman issued an order to host 1,000 pilgrims from Sudan, the Saudi Press Agency reported.
According to the directive, the pilgrims will perform Hajj within the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques’ Guests Program for Hajj and Umrah, implemented by the Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Dawah and Guidance.
Islamic Affairs Minister Sheikh Abdullatif Al-Asheikh said that 500 of the pilgrims would be selected from the Sudanese Army and those belonging to the families of troops killed while serving with the Arab coalition supporting the legitimate government in Yemen. 

Senate bows to Trump vetoes, allows Saudi arms sales

The US Senate has failed to override a series of vetoes issued by President Donald Trump over his administration's plans to sell billions of dollars of weapons to Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.
Trump's decision to sell the weapons in a way that would have bypassed congressional review infuriated lawmakers. In a bipartisan pushback, Democrats and Republicans banded together to pass resolutions blocking the $8.1 billion weapons sales to the U.S. allies in the Persian Gulf.
A vote Monday to override Trump's veto failed, 45-40. A two-thirds vote was needed.
The White House said stopping the sales would send a signal that the United States doesn't stand by its partners and allies, particularly at a time when threats from hostile countries such as Iran are increasing.

