Gargash: Report proves Qatar’s support of terrorism

Delaying transition would lead to ‘more losses’ warns Sudan’s Burhan

DUBAI: The head of Sudan’s ruling interim military council stressed the need to reach an agreement to avoid further turmoil in the country, a day after four high school students were shot dead in demonstrations.

Gen. Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan said that he has authorized the negotiating delegation to reach an agreement as delaying the transition would lead to “more losses and economic deterioration.”

The general’s comments came a day after four Sudanese school students were among five demonstrators killed during a rally on Monday against shortages of bread and fuel.

“Every Sudanese killed is a great loss,” Al-Burhan said.

“The youth of Sudan aspires to a free and just homeland and we have to respond,” he added.

Al-Burhan thanked the Sudanese people for their patience with the interim military council and added that the council’s participation in governance was a partnership.

The head of Sudan's ruling military council said on Tuesday there must be immediate accountability over an incident in which at least four school children were shot dead on Monday, according to state news agency SUNA.

"What happened in El-Obeid is a regrettable and upsetting matter and the killing of peaceful citizens is unacceptable and rejected and a crime that requires immediate and deterrent accountability," Abdel Fattah al-Burhan was quoted as saying.

The ruling military council and protest leaders inked a power-sharing deal earlier this month providing for a joint civilian-military administration which in turn would install civilian rule.

That is the main demand of a nationwide protest movement that led to the April ouster of longtime leader Omar Al-Bashir and has since demanded that the generals who took his place cede power to civilians.

