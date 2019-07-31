Jeddah governor welcomes scouts for Hajj

Jeddah Gov. Prince Mishaal bin Majid welcomed Director General of Jeddah Education Saddig Khojah on Tuesday, along with a number of scouts assisting pilgrims during this year’s Hajj.

During their meeting, the prince praised the work of boy scouts in the service of pilgrims.

He highlighted the honor brought by serving all pilgrims from different countries of the Islamic world. He asked everyone to work hard to show the true image of their homeland.

Prince Mishaal blessed the inauguration of the Ministry of Education’s scouts’ convoy, which includes 600 scouts and their leaders. The scouts will represent 21 educational administrations from different regions of the Kingdom.

The scouts, in cooperation with the relevant authorities, offer a series of voluntary humanitarian initiatives to pilgrims at the air, land and sea ports to help them perform their rituals.