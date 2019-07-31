You are here

More than 7,000 teams to serve pilgrims during Hajj 2019

For the 15th year in a row, the Youth of Makkah at Your Service program has maintained its role in serving pilgrims with the participation of 500 young men. (SPA)
Updated 11 sec ago
SPA
  • The staff are carrying out awareness initiatives to guide the worshippers in religious and organizational aspects in order to help them perform their rituals with comfort
MAKKAH: The operational plan of the General Presidency of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque is being implemented by 7,720 teams to serve pilgrims during this year’s Hajj season.
The agency’s teams are providing their services in all aspects of the plan. These include service, engineering, technical, technological, cultural, information, social aspects and oversight functions.
The staff are carrying out awareness initiatives to guide the worshippers in religious and organizational aspects in order to help them perform their rituals with comfort.
The service aspect is one of the most important field tasks in the operational plan of the agency. Staff working on these tasks are responsible for cleaning the Prophet’s Mosque, supplying all sites with carpets and Zamzam water, cleaning machinery and equipment, transferring older persons and people with special needs, providing guidance services, preparing portable containers for distributing Zamzam bottles, and ensuring the cleanliness of prayer areas and other facilities.

FASTFACT

For the 15th year in a row, the ‘Youth of Makkah at Your Service’ program has maintained its role in serving pilgrims with the participation of 500 young men.

Moreover, the staff responsible for service tasks open and guard the mosque’s doors, organize the movement of crowds as part of the initiative for clearing paths, maintain the security and safety of the mosque and its facilities, oversee parking areas, and allocate medical emergency sites and provide them with the necessary equipment.
For the 15th year in a row, the Youth of Makkah at Your Service program has maintained its role in serving pilgrims with the participation of 500 young men, who are undertaking activities during the season in partnership with several government bodies.
The acting director general of the Project for the Glorification of the Sacred City, Saud Al-Rehaili, said its activities aim to guide those who get lost inside the Grand Mosque and help older persons and those with special needs perform the Tawaf and Sai.

Topics: HAJJ2019 Hajj 2019

0
Saudi envoy awarded medal in Mauritania

Hazza bin Zaben Al-Mutairi. (SPA)
Arab News
  • A series of presentations and special meetings with Mauritanian officials allowed Saudi investors to examine opportunities in the northwest African nation
NOUAKCHOTT: President Mohamed Ould Abdel Aziz of Mauritania awarded Saudi Ambassador Hazza bin Zaben Al-Mutairi the Order of Merit (Commander Grade) at a reception in Nouakchott on Tuesday.
Al-Mutairi said he was honored to be awarded the medal, stressing that the relations between Saudi Arabia and Mauritania have developed in recent years in all fields, as there is a will on both sides to continue strengthening their partnership.
Riyadh is looking to expand its trade and investment links with Mauritania.
Mauritanian government policies are encouraging investment in the country, enabling it to rank high in the business climate index.
The Kingdom has signed partnership agreements with Mauritania and other partners in the EU, as well as free trade pacts to promote trade in the region.
In April, business leaders and ministers from both countries took part in the Saudi-Mauritanian Economic Forum, jointly organized by the Council of Saudi Chambers and the National Employers Union of Mauritania.
A series of presentations and special meetings with Mauritanian officials allowed Saudi investors to examine opportunities in the northwest African nation.
Topics: Mauritania

