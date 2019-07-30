Saudi Arabia concludes International Seabed Authority meetings in Jamaica

KINGSTON: A delegation from Saudi Arabia has concluded its participation in the 25th session of the International Seabed Authority (ISA) held in Kingston, Jamaica.
The delegation included representatives from various government agencies concerned with international maritime law.
ISA is an intergovernmental body established to regulate all mining activities in international seabed areas outside of national jurisdiction. It is an independent treaty organization established in accordance with maritime law.
ISA’s meetings aim to establish regulations for the exploitation of the deep seabed, regulate future activities in oceans and ensure the protection of the marine environment. The main function of ISA is to regulate deep seabed mining and to give special emphasis to ensuring that the marine environment is protected from any harmful effects which may arise during mining activities, including exploration.
One of its first priorities is the formulation of the regulations for prospecting for polymetallic nodules which includes the collaboration of the respective responsibilities of seabed explorers.
