Saudi Arabia concludes International Seabed Authority meetings in Jamaica

The main function of ISA is to regulate deep seabed mining and to give special emphasis to ensuring that the marine environment is protected from any harmful effects. (Twitter)
KINGSTON: A delegation from Saudi Arabia has concluded its participation in the 25th session of the International Seabed Authority (ISA) held in Kingston, Jamaica.
The delegation included representatives from various government agencies concerned with international maritime law.
ISA is an intergovernmental body established to regulate all mining activities in international seabed areas outside of national jurisdiction. It is an independent treaty organization established in accordance with maritime law.
ISA’s meetings aim to establish regulations for the exploitation of the deep seabed, regulate future activities in oceans and ensure the protection of the marine environment. The main function of ISA is to regulate deep seabed mining and to give special emphasis to ensuring that the marine environment is protected from any harmful effects which may arise during mining activities, including exploration.
One of its first priorities is the formulation of the regulations for prospecting for polymetallic nodules which includes the collaboration of the respective responsibilities of seabed explorers.

Topics: International Seabed Authority

Saudi envoy awarded medal in Mauritania

Hazza bin Zaben Al-Mutairi. (SPA)
NOUAKCHOTT: President Mohamed Ould Abdel Aziz of Mauritania awarded Saudi Ambassador Hazza bin Zaben Al-Mutairi the Order of Merit (Commander Grade) at a reception in Nouakchott on Tuesday.
Al-Mutairi said he was honored to be awarded the medal, stressing that the relations between Saudi Arabia and Mauritania have developed in recent years in all fields, as there is a will on both sides to continue strengthening their partnership.
Riyadh is looking to expand its trade and investment links with Mauritania.
Mauritanian government policies are encouraging investment in the country, enabling it to rank high in the business climate index.
The Kingdom has signed partnership agreements with Mauritania and other partners in the EU, as well as free trade pacts to promote trade in the region.
In April, business leaders and ministers from both countries took part in the Saudi-Mauritanian Economic Forum, jointly organized by the Council of Saudi Chambers and the National Employers Union of Mauritania.
A series of presentations and special meetings with Mauritanian officials allowed Saudi investors to examine opportunities in the northwest African nation.
Topics: Mauritania

