Saudi Arabia concludes International Seabed Authority meetings in Jamaica

Saudi envoy awarded medal in Mauritania

A series of presentations and special meetings with Mauritanian officials allowed Saudi investors to examine opportunities in the northwest African nation

Arab News

NOUAKCHOTT: President Mohamed Ould Abdel Aziz of Mauritania awarded Saudi Ambassador Hazza bin Zaben Al-Mutairi the Order of Merit (Commander Grade) at a reception in Nouakchott on Tuesday.

Al-Mutairi said he was honored to be awarded the medal, stressing that the relations between Saudi Arabia and Mauritania have developed in recent years in all fields, as there is a will on both sides to continue strengthening their partnership.

Riyadh is looking to expand its trade and investment links with Mauritania.

Mauritanian government policies are encouraging investment in the country, enabling it to rank high in the business climate index.

The Kingdom has signed partnership agreements with Mauritania and other partners in the EU, as well as free trade pacts to promote trade in the region.

In April, business leaders and ministers from both countries took part in the Saudi-Mauritanian Economic Forum, jointly organized by the Council of Saudi Chambers and the National Employers Union of Mauritania.

