You are here

  • Home
  • Mariah Idrissi calls out US fashion brand for hijab faux pas
﻿

Mariah Idrissi calls out US fashion brand for hijab faux pas

Mariah Idrissi echoed the need for big brands to choose the right consultants when targeting shoppers. (Getty)
Updated 31 July 2019
Arab News
0

Mariah Idrissi calls out US fashion brand for hijab faux pas

Updated 31 July 2019
Arab News
0

DUBAI: British-Moroccan model and influencer Mariah Idrissi and Haute Hijab founder Melanie Elturk took to Instagram Tuesday to share their concerns about the misrepresentation of Muslim women in the fashion industry.

It all kicked off when Elturk, who founded accessories e-tailer Haute Hijab in 2010, shared a promotional image used by US clothing store Banana Republic on its website.

The image features a hijab-wearing woman wearing a short-sleeved t-shirt and while Elturk “(loves) that they’re representing our community,” she added that she is “personally going to let them know that… there are guidelines to hijab outside of just covering hair (sic).”

“While I love that (the) hijab is becoming more mainstream and applaud @bananarepublic for their efforts in inclusivity… I have to pause at the way it’s portrayed,” she added.

“Brands will continue to invest in this space, but without proper checks in place, you have images like this. All it would have taken was a consultation with a Muslim brand or group to advise in order to do it right and respect our values,” she said.

Idrissi echoed the need for big brands to choose the right consultants when targeting shoppers.

“I’m out here on… all these platforms to explain the importance of getting the right people to consult for brands that want to tap into the ‘Muslim dollar’ and then this happens. Why are these errors happening still?” she said, before adding that fashion brands should employ the right people to consult on or style photoshoots to avoid such issues.  

Banana Republic launched its range of four hijabs on Tuesday.

Born and raised in London, Idrissi is of Moroccan-Pakistani descent and made headlines in 2015 when she became the first model to wear a hijab in a major international fashion campaign, starring in H&M’s “Close the Loop” adverts.

Since then, she has been at the forefront of the modest fashion movement, working with major retailers including MAC cosmetics and ASOS. She also featured in Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty campaign.

Referring to the feedback from her H&M campaign in that talk, she said, “It made me realize that I’m not only a hijabi model, I’ve also had this weight placed on me as a spokeswoman for hijab, for modesty, for fashion, for Islam… And, of course, I wouldn’t change it for the world, but it shows me that we still have a long way to go in changing people’s mentalities.”

Topics: Mariah Idrissi Banana Republic

MBC, Image Nation to produce long-running Arabic original TV series

The drama is by Tony Jordan,  the screenwriter and producer of the British series “East Enders.” (Supplied)
Updated 31 July 2019
Arab News
0

MBC, Image Nation to produce long-running Arabic original TV series

Updated 31 July 2019
Arab News
0

DUBAI: Twofour54, MBC Studios and Image Nation Abu Dhabi on Wednesday announced their collaboration to produce the longest ever Arabic original TV series, “The Inheritance.”

The drama, which is set to air in 2020, is by Tony Jordan,  the screenwriter and producer of the British series “East Enders.”

To shoot the new project, a new studio will be built in Abu Dhabi to serve as the main venue for the series’ production.

Vice Chairman of TwoFour54 Mariam Al-Muhairi said, “this partnership is an exceptional milestone in the entertainment and cultural industry of our region.”

CEO of MBC Studios Peter Smith. (Supplied)

CEO of MBC Studios Peter Smith added that “this unique project will contribute to stimulating the growth of the TV production market in the region by providing continuous opportunities for new talents in the field of acting and in the various stages of the production process.”

 

Topics: MBC MBC Studios Image Nation Abu Dhabi twofour54 series

Latest updates

Corruption trial of Sudan’s Bashir to begin August 17: lawyer
0
German will not join coalition to protect shipping in the Strait of Hormuz
0
Successful birth of Arabian leopard cubs ‘new beacon of hope’ in Saudi bid to save species from extinction: Culture minister
0
UAE and Iranian officials meet in Tehran to discuss ‘maritime affairs’
0
Mother’s ‘nightmare’ after US teen admits killing Italian cop
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.