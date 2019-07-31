You are here

Jared Kushner meets with Jordan’s King Abdullah for talks on Middle East peace plan

US President Donald Trump’s adviser and son-in-law Jared Kushner met with Jordan’s King Abdullah II in Amman on Wednesday. (AFP Photo/Jordanian Royal Palace/Yousef Allan)
Reuters
  • Two discussed “efforts to solve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict”
  • Kushner to visit several countries in the region
AMMAN: US President Donald Trump's advisor and son-in-law Jared Kushner met with Jordan's King Abdullah II in Amman on Wednesday, for talks on a controversial US plan for Israeli-Palestinian peace.
The two discussed "efforts to solve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict", the royal court said in a statement, adding that Kushner was "visiting Jordan on a tour that includes a number of countries in the region".
The initiative's economic aspects were launched in June by Kushner during a conference in Bahrain, dangling the prospect of $50 billion of investment into a stagnant Palestinian economy.
But the plan so far fails to address key issues such as an independent Palestinian state, Israeli occupation and the Palestinians' right to return to homes from which they fled or were expelled after Israel's creation in 1948.
Trump has taken the landmark step of recognising disputed Jerusalem as Israel's capital and Kushner has suggested the peace plan would not mention a Palestinian state.
During their meeting, King Abdullah stressed "the need to achieve a just and lasting peace to ensure the establishment of an independent Palestinian state... with east Jerusalem as its capital, living in peace and security alongside Israel", the court said.
He said any peace plan should be based on the internationally backed "two-state solution" and in accordance with the 2002 Arab Peace Initiative.
The initiative called on Israel to withdraw from all land it occupied in 1967, in exchange for normalisation between all Arab states and Israel.
Kushner was accompanied by Trump's Middle East envoy Jason Greenblatt, the royal court said.
An official in Trump's administration said earlier this month that Kushner would return to the Middle East to further push the plan, but did not give details of his expected itinerary.
On previous trips Kushner has visited Israel as well as Saudi Arabia and Jordan.
Jordan, one of only two Arab countries to have a peace treaty with Israel, is home to 9.5 million people -- more than half of them of Palestinian origin.
Two thirds are Jordanian citizens, while the others are considered refugees who many Jordanians fear will be settled permanently and given citizenship if the Kushner plan goes through.
More than two million Palestinians in Jordan are UN-registered refugees.

Topics: Middle East Jordan Middle East peace Jared Kushner

Tunisia prime minister to run for president following Essebsi's death

Tunisia prime minister to run for president following Essebsi's death

  • Youssef Chahed will run for president in early election expected on Sept. 15
  • Tunisia's president mainly has authority over foreign and defense policy
TUNIS: Tunisia's liberal prime minister, Youssef Chahed, will run for president in an early election expected on Sept. 15, his Tahaya Tounes party said on Wednesday, making him one of the likely frontrunners to succeed Beji Caid Essebsi, who died last week.
Essebsi, 92, a secularist who helped guide the transition to democracy after a 2011 revolution, was buried at a state funeral on Saturday. The speaker of parliament has been sworn in as interim president to lead the country to a new election.
Slim Azzabi, secretary-general of the Tahya Tounes party, said it would nominate Chahed as its presidential candidate.
The party, which split off from Essebsi's party this year, is now the biggest liberal group in Tunisia's parliament. It governs in coalition with the moderate Islamist Ennahda Party and a smaller liberal group.
Ennahda has not yet named its candidate for the presidency.
Other candidates who have announced their intention to stand include liberal former Prime Minister Mehdi Jomaa, and Moncef Marzouki, who served as interim president for three years after autocrat Zine El Abidine Ben Ali was toppled, until Essebsi was chosen in the first democratic presidential election in 2014.
Tunisia was the birthplace of the "Arab Spring" protests that swept the Middle East and North Africa in 2011, and the only country where those revolts were followed by a peaceful transition to democracy. Nevertheless it remains mired in a severe economic crisis that has fuelled social discontent.
A presidential election due in November this year will now be held two months early following the death of Essebsi.
Tunisia's president mainly has authority over foreign and defense policy, governing alongside a prime minister chosen by parliament who has authority over domestic affairs.

Topics: Middle East Tunisia President Beji Caid Essebsi Youssef Chahed

