$50,000 prizes up for grabs at Ford grants program

Ford Motor Company has launched the 20th edition of its Conservation and Environmental Grants program, with $50,000 made available to successful entries from around the Middle East and North Africa region, including a special category grant for this year’s World Environment Day theme “Beating Air Pollution.”

A new special prize for 2019, in line with the theme, entails a $6,000 award.

Entries are being accepted from ongoing and not-for-profit projects from Algeria, Bahrain, Egypt, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Morocco, Oman, Saudi Arabia, Tunisia, and Yemen.

Since its inception in 2000, the Ford Grants has supported in excess of 200 projects, with more than $1.8 million granted to date.

“Air pollution is a complex global issue. At Ford, we continue to work tirelessly to not just lower our footprint but also to develop innovations that make a positive contribution to society,” said Randy Krieger, president, Ford Direct Markets.