  Daesh attacks kill seven security forces in Iraq
Daesh attacks kill seven security forces in Iraq

The first attacked killed three PMF troops and two policemen in Sayed Gharib area. (File/AFP)
  • Daesh has not claimed responsibility for neither of the attacks
  • Security officials call the area where Daesh have regrouped in Iraq in as the “triangle of death”
TIKRIT/SULAIMANIYA, Iraq: At least seven members of Iraq’s security forces were killed and 16 wounded overnight in two separate attacks by Daesh militants, police said on Thursday.
Three members of the paramilitary Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) and two policemen were killed in an attack in the Sayed Gharib area north of Salahuddin province’s Dujail district, 50 km north of Baghdad, late on Wednesday, police said.
The PMF is an umbrella grouping of mostly Iran-backed Shiite militias that formally report to Iraq’s prime minister.
Separately, a mortar attack against Kurdish forces in Kola Jawi village of Sulaimaniya province’s Kalar district at midnight killed two members of the semi-autonomous Kurdistan Regional Government’s Asayish internal security forces and wounded 14, an Asayish source said.
Daesh has not claimed responsibility for either attack.
Iraq declared victory over Daesh, which once held large swathes of the country, in December 2017, but the hard-line Sunni militants have since switched to hit-and-run attacks aimed at undermining the Baghdad government.
They have regrouped in the Hamrin mountain range in the northeast, which extends from Diyala province, on the border with Iran, crossing northern Salahuddin and southern Kirkuk province, an area security officials call a “triangle of death.”

Twin attacks kill, wound dozens in Aden

Twin attacks kill, wound dozens in Aden

  • First explosion was caused by a suicide bomber ramming his explosives-laden car into a police station
  • Second attack - claimed by the Houthis - struck a military parade in Aden
Two separate attacks in Aden on Thursday killed and wounded dozens, security sources reported.

Dozens of police, including a senior commander, were killed or wounded in an attack on a military camp west of government-held second city Aden.

“The blast occurred behind the stand where the ceremony was taking place at Al Jalaa military camp in Buraiqa district in Aden,” the witness told Reuters. “A group of soldiers were crying over a body believed to be of the commander.”

The Houthi militia’s official channel Al Masirah TV said the group had launched a medium-range ballistic missile and an armed drone at the parade, which it described as being staged in preparation for a military move against provinces held by the movement.

The parade “was being used to prepare for an advance on Taiz and Dalea”, Masirah cited a Houthi military spokesman as saying.

In a separate attack in another district of Aden on Thursday, an explosives-laden car blew up at a police station in the city’s Omar al-Mokhtar neighborhood, killing three soldiers.

Sources say at least 20 people were wounded, including three civilians.

The bomber drove into the police station’s gates shortly before the morning police lineup before the start of the workday.
The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they weren’t authorized to talk to reporters and the witnesses declined to identify themselves for fear of reprisals.

It was not clear if the incidents were related. Previous car attacks in Yemen have been carried out by militant groups like Al-Qaeda.

Aden is the seat of Yemen’s internationally recognized government, which has been at war with the Houthis since 2015. 

(With Agencies)

