Daesh attacks kill seven security forces in Iraq

Twin attacks kill, wound dozens in Aden

Two separate attacks in Aden on Thursday killed and wounded dozens, security sources reported.

Dozens of police, including a senior commander, were killed or wounded in an attack on a military camp west of government-held second city Aden.

“The blast occurred behind the stand where the ceremony was taking place at Al Jalaa military camp in Buraiqa district in Aden,” the witness told Reuters. “A group of soldiers were crying over a body believed to be of the commander.”

The Houthi militia’s official channel Al Masirah TV said the group had launched a medium-range ballistic missile and an armed drone at the parade, which it described as being staged in preparation for a military move against provinces held by the movement.

The parade “was being used to prepare for an advance on Taiz and Dalea”, Masirah cited a Houthi military spokesman as saying.

In a separate attack in another district of Aden on Thursday, an explosives-laden car blew up at a police station in the city’s Omar al-Mokhtar neighborhood, killing three soldiers.

Sources say at least 20 people were wounded, including three civilians.

The bomber drove into the police station’s gates shortly before the morning police lineup before the start of the workday.

The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they weren’t authorized to talk to reporters and the witnesses declined to identify themselves for fear of reprisals.

It was not clear if the incidents were related. Previous car attacks in Yemen have been carried out by militant groups like Al-Qaeda.

Aden is the seat of Yemen’s internationally recognized government, which has been at war with the Houthis since 2015.



