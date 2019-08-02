You are here

TheFace: Lamya Al-Fozan, leading female figure in finance

Lamya Al-Fozan, front right, with her father Dr. Mohammed Al-Fozan, sisters Khawlah, front, Al-Zahra, back right, and her mother mother Hussah Al-Megbel and brother Nasser. (AN photo by Ziyad Alarfaj)
My family comprises six members, all representing the eagerness and determination of the Saudi dream. Our story begins with my father, Dr. Mohammed Al-Fozan, who decided to defy his lack of proficiency of English and seek a doctorate in finance from a leading university in the US. He started a family with his wife, Hussah Al-Megbel, who had a passion for the arts and social studies. They later returned from America and served as academics in their home country, before pursuing careers in consulting as well as managing private businesses.

My name is Lamya and I am their eldest child. I have worked hard to become a leading female figure in finance. I was able to reach my position in a time when it was rare for women to hold key roles in the industry. I am a driven professional who loves to inspire others and make a difference in my community. Finance has been my profession for the last 15 years, where I have consistently challenged myself by acquiring qualifications and continuing to attend education while working.

My sister Khawlah was a key marketing professional for one of the Kingdom’s leading banks. She has since started a new post as marketing director for a leading food and beverage company. Khawlah has a passion for building and growing brands. She is a proficient marketer and strategist with over 10 years of experience. She loves being part of a growing brand and making it stand out through the development of innovative strategies.

Al-Zahra, Khawlah’s twin sister, is a financial markets professional in the field of treasury, investment and market risk. She has also paved the way for other women in her field to follow in her inspiring footsteps.

Last but not least is my brother Nasser, named after his grandfather, who is as driven and outspoken as him and just as determined to succeed. He has an eye for detail and is a force to be reckoned with in the industrial development industry, through his role as a key credit professional with a major government entity. 

 

Topics: TheFace

Saudi Arabia ends restrictions on women traveling: Royal Decree 

Saudi Arabia ends restrictions on women traveling: Royal Decree 

JEDDAH: Saudi women no longer require a permission from a “male guardian” to travel or obtain a passport, a decree signed by King Salman bin Abdulaziz indicates. 

According to the document — seen and verified by Arab News — the decree, issued three days ago, clearly stresses the right of every Saudi citizen to obtain a passport, and limits the need for a guardian’s approval to minors only. 

The decree is written in a gender-neutral manner, and does not state any restrictions specific to women.

Since the launch of Saudi Vision 2030, the Saudi authorities have addressed all flaws in the system that prevented women from living their lives securely and free from unnecessary hassles.

The issue was under discussion in the Shoura Council for quite some time. Dr. Eqbal Darandari, a member of the Shoura Council, had spoken about the necessity of revoking the requirement of a guardian’s permission for Saudi women to travel.

The Shoura Council member strongly felt this step was in the right direction as it tallied with the decree to allow women to drive. The two — in her opinion — were interminably connected.

“I am for justice, and there’s a lot of injustice against some women due to misconstrued traditions and practices, and limited religious outlooks, putting women in harm’s way as a result.”

A number of international media outlets reported earlier this year that the decision to remove all restrictions on women traveling was being discussed at the highest levels of government and was due to be implemented before the end of this year.

Topics: Saudi Arabia women empowerment

