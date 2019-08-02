You are here

Syria at peace talks says cease-fire depends on Turkey

Jaafari called on the guarantors of the peace talks to take responsibility and put pressure on Turkey. (File/AFP)
AFP
  • Syrian official said the cease-fire is “a test of Turkey’s intentions”
  • Syrian government agreed to a truce in Idlib on condition a Turkish-Russian buffer-zone deal is implemented
NUR-SULTAN, Kazakhstan: Syria’s representative at peace talks in Kazakhstan on Friday said the success of a cease-fire in the northwestern region of Idlib would depend on Turkey disarming rebels of heavy weapons and implementing a buffer zone.
Syrian negotiator Bashar Jaafari attacked the Turkish military presence in the northwest of the country and called Syria’s cease-fire statement on Thursday “a test of Turkey’s intentions.”
The comments came during the second day of talks brokered by Syria’s allies Russia and Iran, along with rebel-backer Turkey.
Jaafari also called on the guarantors of the talks to assume “their responsibilities by putting pressure on Turkey” to fulfil the conditions of an accord struck last year.
“The cease-fire agreement is conditioned on Turkey upholding the Astana and Sochi agreements by disarming terrorists of heavy and medium weapons,” Jaafari said.
Jaafari accused the militant groups of shelling areas under regime control in northwest Syria “from areas Turkey controls in Idlib.”
“Even though we are patient, this time our patience will be limited. We will not be waiting endlessly for Turkey to fulfil its commitments,” he said.
Syria’s state news agency SANA reported Thursday that the government had agreed to a truce in Idlib on condition a Turkish-Russian buffer-zone deal is implemented.
It cited a military source who announced the regime’s “approval for a cease-fire in the de-escalation zone in Idlib starting from tonight” on the condition that jihadists and rebels withdraw forces and weaponry from a buffer zone as per a September accord.
Moscow welcomed the statement.
Idlib is the last major jihadist-run bastion in Syria after eight years of brutal conflict.
Idlib and parts of the neighboring provinces of Aleppo, Hama and Latakia are under the control of Hayat Tahrir Al-Sham, a jihadist group led by Syria’s former Al-Qaeda affiliate.
The region is supposed to be protected from a massive government offensive by a September buffer zone deal, but it has come under increasing bombardment by the regime and its Russian ally over the past three months.
A joint statement on the talks in Kazakhstan’s capital Nur-Sultan released by Russia, Iran and Turkey showed little progress toward ending Syria’s conflict.
The war in Syria has killed more than 370,000 people and displaced millions since it started in 2011 with a crackdown on anti-government protests.

Topics: Syria Russia Turkey Iran Syria peace talks

Tunisia presidential hopefuls line up for September polls

AFP
Tunisia presidential hopefuls line up for September polls

  • Eight candidates already submitted their papers to the electoral commission
  • PM Youssef Chahed hasn’t officially registered yet
TUNIS: Presidential hopefuls in Tunisia began registering their candidacies on Friday for snap September polls called after the death of 92-year-old leader Beji Caid Essebsi.
Eight would-be candidates, including media magnate Nabil Karoui, submitted their papers to the North African country’s electoral commission.
Prime Minister Youssef Chahed has not yet officially registered, although his party said on Wednesday he would stand in the polls.
Originally scheduled for November, the vote was brought forward to September 15 following Essebsi’s death in late July.
Karoui was charged with money laundering this month after stating his intention to stand in the polls.
He was nearly removed from the race in June when the parliament passed an amended electoral code that would bar any electoral candidate who handed out “favors in cash or in kind” in the year before the vote.
But Essebsi neither rejected nor enacted the bill, leaving the door open for Karoui to run.
The media mogul was an active supporter of Essebsi’s election in 2014 and has become the prime minister’s fiercest rival.
Chahed, who studied agricultural engineering, entered politics after the 2011 uprising which ousted autocratic president Zine El Abidine Ben Ali.
Launched at the start of the year, his Tahia Tounes has become the second largest party in parliament, behind Islamist-inspired Ennahdha.
Longtime Ben Ali opponent and head of Tunisia’s Democratic Current party Mohamed Abbou also submitted his candidacy on Friday.
He was joined by Abir Moussi, the only women so far running in the polls.
She heads a party formed from the remnants of Ben Ali’s ruling party and has called for the exclusion of Islamists, including Ennahdha.
Presidential hopefuls have until August 9 to register, with the commission set to provide a final list of candidates on August 31.
The campaigns are scheduled to run from September 2 to September 13, with the preliminary results announced two days after the polls.
A date for the second round of presidential elections has not yet been decided, but the electoral commission said it would be held no later than November 3.

Topics: Tunis Beji Caid Essebsi Youssef Chahed Nabil Karoui

