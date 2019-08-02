China vows to respond to US tariffs threat

You are here

President Donald Trump announced that he will hit China with punitive tariffs on another $300 billion in goods from September after accusing Beijing of reneging on more promises.
WASHINGTON: The trade war between the US and China escalated on Friday as Beijing threatened to unleash “countermeasures” against US plans to impose tariffs on $300 billion in Chinese goods.

President Donald Trump jolted US and Asian stock markets as he issued the threat just a day after US and Chinese trade negotiators revived talks aimed at ending the year-long dispute.

“China expresses its strong dissatisfaction and resolute opposition to this,” Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said at a regular press briefing.

“If the US implements the tariff measures, China will have to take necessary counter-measures to resolutely defend the core interests of the country and its people,” Hua said, adding that Beijing did not want a trade war “but is not afraid to fight one if necessary.”

She did not specify what measures China would take, but in the past Beijing has hinted it could restrict exports of rare earths that are vital to the US technology industry. It is also drawing up a blacklist of “unreliable” foreign companies.

Trump’s announcement means virtually all of the $660 billion in annual two-way trade between the world’s two biggest economies will have tariffs on it. China has imposed tariffs on $110 billion in American goods, almost all of the products it imports from the US.

Trump said 10 percent duties on $300 billion will take effect Sept. 1, and come on top of the 25 percent tariffs on $250 billion in Chinese imports already in place.

Trump later raised the possibility he could increase the duties to “well beyond” 25 percent. “The 10 percent is ... for a short-term period and then I can always do much more or I can do less, depending on what happens with respect to a deal,” he said at the White House.

After resuming face-to-face talks in Shanghai this week, negotiators are to meet in Washington in early September for further discussions, after the tariffs would take effect.

“Slapping on tariffs is definitely not a constructive way to resolve economic and trade frictions, it’s not the correct way,” Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on the sidelines of a regional diplomatic meeting in Bangkok on Friday.

When he announced the tariffs on Twitter, Trump said Beijing had agreed “to buy agricultural product from the US in large quantities but did not do so.”

Just hours earlier, China said it had started to make more purchases of US farm goods.

“Additionally, my friend President Xi said that he would stop the sale of fentanyl to the United States — this never happened, and many Americans continue to die!” Trump said, referring to the highly potent and addictive opioid.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo directed more criticism at China at the meeting of Southeast Asian nations that Wang also attended in Bangkok.

“China has taken advantage of trade... It’s time for that to stop,” Pompeo said, accusing Beijing of “protectionism” and “predatory tactics” to give its companies an advantage in global markets.

Washington has accused China of using a state-directed economic model, unfairly subsidising production and stealing US technology.

“We expect this (tariff) step to make China less keen to achieve a deal and more determined to prepare itself for long-term economic tension with the US,” Oxford Economics said in a note.

The Chinese commerce ministry said that the new tariffs are a “serious violation” of the cease-fire.

“The core motivation is the talks clearly weren’t going to go anywhere without more pressure on the Chinese,” said Derek Scissors, an expert on US-China economic ties at the American Enterprise Institute, a conservative think tank.

“Of course, they could react badly now and the talks could end entirely. It’s a measured risk,” he told AFP.

In prior tariff rounds, US officials had worked to prevent the higher costs from hitting popular consumer items.

The new duties, coming just before the holiday shopping season, will cover a vast expanse of everyday Chinese-made goods and consumer electronics — smartphones, tampons, watches and toys.

Trump has claimed China pays for his mounting tariffs. But Democrats in Congress and business groups say the measures are taxing ordinary consumers and making household goods more expensive.

Industries as varied as fashion and oilfield services had pleaded with the Trump administration to hold fire, warning of layoffs, lost markets and fading
industrial dominance.

TAIPEI: Taiwan’s Foxconn is exploring the sale of its new $8.8 billion display panel factory in China, people familiar with the matter told Reuters, as demand for the product wanes amid an intensifying US-China trade war.

Foxconn, formally known as Hon Hai Precision Industry, is in talks to appoint banks to find a buyer for its liquid crystal display (LCD) factory that is being built in the southern Chinese city of Guangzhou, said two people with direct knowledge of the matter.

A sale would come at a delicate time for Foxconn, which has extensive investments in China, a large roster of US clients that includes Apple Inc, and is having to navigate a tricky path amid the protracted trade war between Washington and Beijing. It would mark one of its largest divestments from China. Foxconn’s discussions are at an initial stage and it has not yet come up with a price tag for the so-called Gen-10.5 facility specializing in large-screen LCDs, the sources said, adding a sale was not a surety.

“It’s not an easy sale and it could take a while,” said one of the sources, citing tepid global demand for large-screen LCDs.

Foxconn, in a written statement to Reuters, said: “As a matter of company policy, Foxconn does not respond to market rumors or speculation.” The sources requested anonymity because the deliberations are confidential.

US President Donald Trump sharply raised the stakes in the bruising trade war with China and jolted global financial markets by vowing on Thursday to impose a 10% tariff on $300 billion of Chinese imports from Sept. 1.

The trade war has disrupted technology global supply chains in a major way, forcing Foxconn to review its own. That and slowing demand for large-screen televisions and monitors prompted Foxconn’s management to seek a buyer for the LCD plant, one of the sources familiar with the management’s thinking said.

Questions were also being raised within Foxconn on the need for the Guangzhou project. “Existing plants are already not running at full capacity ... Did they need another one?” the source said.

The second source said the new factory would not go into production until early October, which makes it less appealing for buyers because of the additional risks as compared to an already operating plant.

The Nikkei daily reported earlier this year that the company would delay most of its planned production in Guangzhou for a minimum of six months, but Foxconn said the project was on schedule.

Dubbed the largest single investment ever in the southern city by Chinese media, Foxconn announced the Guangzhou plant in 2016, hoping to start operations by 2019 to meet an expected rise in demand for large-screen TVs and monitors in Asia in a challenge to top Chinese display maker BOE Technology Group .

The project was mainly run by a joint venture between the Guangzhou government and Japan’s Sakai Display Products, an advanced panel factory owned by Foxconn founder Terry Gou and Japan’s Sharp Corp, Foxconn’s display unit.

The Japanese panel maker said on Thursday it would build a plant in Vietnam to make flat screens and electronic devices to guard against additional US import tariffs on Chinese goods.

The global display industry has been struggling with a supply glut and tumbling earnings due to moribund sales of televisions and smartphones, and the worsening trade dispute that could raise product prices and dampen consumer demand.

Sharp reported on Thursday a double-digit decline in profit for the quarter ended June due to sluggish tech demand.

Taipei-based Foxconn said in April that it remained committed to building a display plant and tech research facilities in Wisconsin amid growing skepticism about the fate of the $10 billion project. Trump had cited Foxconn’s Wisconsin plans as proof he was reviving American manufacturing.

But Foxconn is already under the spotlight for having failed so far to meet job-creation targets in Wisconsin.

The company told Reuters earlier this year it was reconsidering plans to make advanced LCD panels at Wisconsin. 

