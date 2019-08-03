You are here

  • Home
  • Malaysian Hajj pilgrims make most of Makkah Route
﻿

Malaysian Hajj pilgrims make most of Makkah Route

1 / 11
At Kuala Lumpur Airport, pilgrims first enter the Malaysian immigration hall to get their passports processed, then proceed to the Saudi hall for the visa check. The whole process takes about 10 minutes before they are ushered into the waiting hall for boarding. (AN photos by Muhd Fadza Ishak)
2 / 11
Saudi Ambassador to Malaysia, Ambassador Mahmoud Hussien Qattan said the Mecca Road Initiative is part of Saudi's Vision 2030 to develop better services to the people who visit Saudi Arabia. (AN photo by Muhd Fadza Ishak)
3 / 11
Malaysian pilgrim said the Mecca Road Initiative would give pilgrims a peace of mind when travelling for Hajj. (AN photo by Muhd Fadza Ishak)
4 / 11
The whole visa process for the Mecca Road Initiative took only 10 minutes, said Malaysian pilgrim Maznah Bashar. (AN photo by Muhd Fadza Ishak)
5 / 11
"we are the first and last person to greet the pilgrims at the airport and I always try to leave a good impression to them," said Saudi Immigration Officer, Saad Alqarni, to Arab News. (AN photo by Muhd Fadza Ishak)
6 / 11
The Mecca Road Initiative at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport. (AN photo by Muhd Fadza Ishak)
7 / 11
The Mecca Road Initiative at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport. (AN photo by Muhd Fadza Ishak)
8 / 11
The Mecca Road Initiative at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport. (AN photo by Muhd Fadza Ishak)
9 / 11
The Mecca Road Initiative at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport. (AN photo by Muhd Fadza Ishak)
10 / 11
The Mecca Road Initiative at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport. (AN photo by Muhd Fadza Ishak)
11 / 11
The Mecca Road Initiative at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport. (AN photo by Muhd Fadza Ishak)
Updated 24 sec ago
Nor Arlene Tan
0

Malaysian Hajj pilgrims make most of Makkah Route

  • The initiative has helped pilgrims clear immigration in just 10 minutes
Updated 24 sec ago
Nor Arlene Tan
0

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian Hajj pilgrims traveling to Saudi Arabia via Kuala Lumpur International Airport as part of the Makkah Route initiative are spending only 10 minutes at both Malaysian and Saudi immigration counters before boarding.

“The Malaysian and Saudi governments are very happy with the initiative,” Saudi Ambassador to Malaysia Mahmoud Hussien Qattan told Arab News. “We’ve been successful in reducing time spent on immigration procedures.”
The initiative will process 30,200 Malaysian pilgrims traveling to Saudi Arabia for this year’s Hajj.
Malaysia was the first country to implement the initiative in 2017. Indonesia followed suit in 2018.
This year, it has been expanded to Bangladesh, Pakistan and Tunisia, and 250,000 pilgrims are expected to be processed.
“We chose Malaysia as the first pilot program for the initiative because they’re very cooperative and organized. We’re in constant discussion with the Malaysian side and the relation is very good,” said Qattan.
The initiative is part of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 reform plan, and the government wants to make the visa process easier for Muslims who want to go to Makkah and Madinah, he added.
“One of our goals is to develop our services for the people who visit Saudi Arabia, especially for those who come for Hajj and Umrah. However, our aim is to serve Muslims who visit Saudi Arabia all year around,” he said.
At Kuala Lumpur International Airport, there are two halls for Malaysian and Saudi immigration, which are situated side by side.
Malaysian pilgrims first enter the Malaysian immigration hall to get their passports processed, then proceed to the Saudi hall for the visa check.
The whole process takes about 10 minutes before they are ushered into the waiting hall for boarding.
“The initiative helps to finalize the immigration process for pilgrims on Malaysian soil, as if they’re in Saudi Arabia,” Saudi immigration officer Maj. Ahmad Ahshehri told Arab News.
“Malaysians are very friendly people. It’s very easy to communicate and cooperate with them.”

FASTFACT

• The Makkah Route initiative will process 30,200 Malaysian pilgrims traveling to Saudi Arabia for this year’s Hajj.

• Malaysia was the first country to implement the initiative in 2017. Indonesia followed suit in 2018.

• This year, it has been expanded to Bangladesh, Pakistan and Tunisia, and 250,000 pilgrims are expected to be processed.

• The Makkah Route initiative is part of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 reform plan, says Saudi envoy to Malaysia.

Saudi immigration officer Saad Al-Qarni said he has not encountered any problems processing visas for Malaysian pilgrims as part of the initiative.
“Everything here is facilitated by the Malaysian government. It’s a good initiative because it’s easy and convenient for pilgrims,” he told Arab News.
“After processing their visa and passport, they can enter Saudi Arabia without going through immigration in Jeddah,” he said.
“I enjoy my work at immigration because we’re the first and last person to greet pilgrims at the airport, and I always try to leave a good impression on them.”
Malaysian pilgrim Maznah Bashar, 60, said she was both excited and anxious about going to Makkah for Hajj for the first time.
“I went to Makkah for Umrah before, but it’s not the same experience as we didn’t go to Arafat, Muzdalifah, Mina and many more (places),” she told Arab News.
“Before this, I didn’t enjoy the long wait at Saudi immigration in Jeddah, but under the Makkah Route initiative, the whole process took a mere 10 minutes and they treated us very well,” she said.
“After we arrive in Jeddah, a bus will await us at the airport and will send us straight to our hotel. Even our luggage will be sent directly to the hotel. The system is very fast.”
But Bashar said the immigration hall “felt a bit crowded as there were more than 400 pilgrims processed” there.
Zaifizar bin Zainal Abidin, 42, a Malaysian pilgrim traveling with his wife and daughter, told Arab News that the initiative “helps give us peace of mind, especially for us who have to travel for a long period of time.”
He said: “I’m excited to go to Makkah. It’ll be the first and probably the only time I’ll experience Hajj together with my wife and daughter.”

Topics: HAJJ2019 Hajj 2019 Vision2030 Vision 2030

Related

0
Saudi Arabia
First group of Lebanese, Syrian, Palestinian pilgrims leave Beirut for Hajj
Update 0
Saudi Arabia
First day of Hajj confirmed as Aug. 9

2 men charged with supporting Daesh to remain jail

Updated 20 min 42 sec ago
AP
0

2 men charged with supporting Daesh to remain jail

  • Both men were arrested July 26 after they checked in for their flights and made their way through security at the Tucson airport
  • Mohamed and Hussein haven’t yet had an arraignment hearing where they will enter a plea to the charge
Updated 20 min 42 sec ago
AP
0

PHOENIX: Two Somalia refugees will be jailed until their trial on charges they provided support to a terror group after federal agents say they were planning to travel from Tucson, Arizona, to Egypt to join the Daesh.
Earlier this week, a federal magistrate ordered 21-year-old Ahmed Mahad Mohamed and 20-year-old Abdi Yemani Hussein to remain jailed.
A criminal charge alleged Mohamed and Hussein told an undercover FBI employee they wanted to travel to the Middle East to carry out violence and “achieve martyrdom.”
Both men were arrested July 26 after they checked in for their flights and made their way through security at the Tucson airport.
Mohamed and Hussein haven’t yet had an arraignment hearing where they will enter a plea to the charge.
No trial date has been set.

Topics: Daesh Somalia pheonix

Related

0
Middle-East
Daesh still poses global threat, US officials say
0
Middle-East
UN experts: Daesh aims for resurgence in Iraq, Syria

Latest updates

2 men charged with supporting Daesh to remain jail
0
Suicide, not police, killed California festival gunman
0
Google Doodle celebrates Egyptian actress Madiha Kamel’s birthday
0
US announces new sanctions against Russia over Skripal affair
0
Strong earthquake kills at least one in Indonesia
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.