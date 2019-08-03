You are here

Iran will take ‘third step’ to reduce commitments to nuclear deal: Iranian FM

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif made the statement. (File/AFP)
  • “The third step in reducing commitments to (the nuclear deal) will be implemented in the current situation,” he said
  • Iran is continuously reducing its commitments to the 2015 nuclear deal amid sanctions imposed by the US
GENEVA: Iran will take a third step to reduce its commitments to a landmark 2015 nuclear deal within the framework of the pact, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Saturday, according to parliamentary news agency ICANA.

Iran has repeatedly said it will reduce its commitment to the nuclear accord in stages and may even withdrew from the pact altogether unless the remaining signatories find ways to shield its economy from U.S. sanctions. Washington pulled out of the deal last year.

"The third step in reducing commitments to (the nuclear deal) will be implemented in the current situation," he said.

"We have said that if (the deal) is not completely implemented by others then we will also implement it in the same incomplete manner. And of course all of our actions have been within the framework of (the deal)."

Last month, Iran threatened to restart deactivated centrifuges and ramp up enrichment of uranium to 20% purity in a move away from the nuclear deal. Iranian officials have said that all of Tehran's moves in reducing its commitments to the nuclear deal are reversible as long as the remaining signatories uphold their commitments.

Fears of a Middle East war with global repercussions have risen since U.S. President Donald Trump withdrew last year from the 2015 deal and revived a panoply of sanctions meant to push Tehran into wider security concessions.

The United States on Wednesday imposed sanctions on Zarif himself, blocking any property or interests he has in the United States, although Zarif said he had none.
He added at a charity event on Friday night that he is proud to be sanctioned by America for defending the rights of Iranian people, the IRIB news agency reported.

EU tells Libya’s warring sides to restore truce

European Union's foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini attends the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) EU Ministerial Meeting in Bangkok on August 1, 2019. (AFP)
EU tells Libya’s warring sides to restore truce

  • Fighting between the two warring sides has since remained deadlocked on the southern outskirts of the city
BRUSSELS: The EU on Friday called on Libya’s warring sides to establish a permanent truce and return to UN-led talks to prepare for quick elections.
Meanwhile, nine loyalist fighters were killed in clashes with Haftar forces in the south of Tripoli, the Tripoli-based Government of National Accord (GNA) said on Friday.
Nearly 1,100 people have been reported killed since eastern commander Khalifa Haftar, based in eastern Libya, launched an offensive against the capital Tripoli on April 4.
“The European Union and its member states are united in demanding that all Libyan parties commit to a permanent cease-fire,” EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini said.
The EU also urged the parties to return to a UN-brokered political process, Mogherini said in a statement issued in Brussels while she met ASEAN foreign ministers in Bangkok.
The EU and its 28 countries, she said, welcome UN envoy Ghassan Salame’s cease-fire proposal for the upcoming Eid Al-Adha holiday as well as his call to relaunch negotiations.
The EU has long supported the GNA in a bid to restore peace and stability following the 2011 revolt that toppled Muammar Qaddafi. His ouster occurred after EU countries Britain and France gave military support to anti-Qaddafi rebels.

The European Union and its member states are united in demanding that all Libyan parties commit to a permanent cease-fire.

Federica Mogherini, EU foreign policy chief

The EU has also worked for years with the GNA to curb the flow of migrants through a largely lawless Libya to Europe from sub-Saharan Africa. The four months of fighting has complicated such cooperation.
Haftar’s forces launched an offensive in April to try to wrest Tripoli from forces backing the Government of National Accord (GNA).
Fighting between the two warring sides has since remained deadlocked on the southern outskirts of the city.

