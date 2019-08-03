You are here

US envoy: Withdrawal from Afghanistan 'condition based'

The US is seeking a peace deal that can pave the way for the withdrawal of its troops from Afghanistan, Washington’s special envoy said hours before the resumption of major talks with the Taliban on Saturday. (File/AFP)
Updated 03 August 2019
Sayed Salahuddin
US envoy: Withdrawal from Afghanistan 'condition based'

  • There have been conflicting comments and reports in the US media about the fate of American troops in Afghanistan
  • “Our presence in #Afghanistan is condition based and any withdrawal will be condition based,” Khalilzad tweeted
Updated 03 August 2019
Sayed Salahuddin
KABUL: The US is seeking a peace deal that can pave the way for the withdrawal of its troops from Afghanistan, Washington’s special envoy said hours before the resumption of major talks with the Taliban on Saturday.
“We are pursuing a #peace agreement, not a withdrawal agreement; a peace agreement that enables withdrawal,” Zalmay Khalilzad tweeted.
“Our presence in #Afghanistan is condition based and any withdrawal will be condition based.”
There have been conflicting comments and reports in the US media about the fate of American troops in Afghanistan.
One report said US President Donald Trump’s administration “is preparing to withdraw thousands of troops in exchange for concessions from the Taliban, including a cease-fire and a renunciation of Al-Qaeda, as part of an initial deal to end the nearly 18-year-old war.”
While Taliban delegates have held a series of talks with Khalilzad and other American diplomats since last year, both the insurgents and Afghan troops — backed by US forces — have escalated their attacks to gain the upper hand at the talks.
The UN has reported a subsequent rise in civilian casualties. On Saturday, it reminded “all parties to the conflict of their responsibility to protect civilians and to comply with their obligations under international law.”
The Taliban has long insisted on a total withdrawal of US troops, and that it will engage in talks with the Afghan government after a timetable is set for the pullout.
US officials said an agreement could be finalized ahead of Afghan presidential elections in September, though they cautioned that the Taliban could drag its feet and that significant challenges remain, the Washington Post reported.
An Afghan official speaking on condition of anonymity said Washington had assured Kabul that the US military presence was condition-based.
Some American officials have said Washington seeks to keep a counterinsurgency intelligence force in Afghanistan even if a total troop pullout takes place.
Ahmad Saeedi, a university professor and former diplomat, told Arab News that in return for a US troop withdrawal, “the Taliban is required to commit that Afghanistan won’t become a nest for terrorists again.”
He said: “But there are ambiguities in the comments of US officials … The generals have different views than the politicians, and this has complicated the situation.”
Writer and journalist Zubair Shafiqi said: “The Taliban should be aware that the US doesn’t want to abandon Afghanistan until its interests are achieved.”

Malaysia hits fliers with airport departure tax

The levy is unlikely to harm Malaysia tourism, says Uzaidi Udanis, president of the top tourism body. (AFP)
Updated 19 min 58 sec ago
Nor Arlene Tan
Malaysia hits fliers with airport departure tax

  • Travelers to non-ASEAN destinations flying in economy class will be taxed $4.81, and those traveling in non-economy classes will pay $37
Updated 19 min 58 sec ago
Nor Arlene Tan
KUALA LUMPUR: Air travelers leaving Malaysia will have to pay an airport tax ranging from $2 to $37 from Sept. 1.
The so-called departure levy seeks to boost the government’s coffers and stimulate domestic tourism.
Government and tourism officials on Saturday defended the tax, saying there had been no negative effects since it was first mooted in April.
“Nobody likes taxes,” Uzaidi Udanis, president of the Malaysia Tourism Council, told Arab News. “However, the country needs to upgrade its tourism infrastructure and services, and that requires money from the government.”
The levy was unlikely to harm tourism in the country, he told Arab News.
“At the moment there are a lot of bookings in many hotels and some are fully booked. There is an influx of tourists and some vendors have expanded their services,” he said.
Malaysia’s Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng on Wednesday set the departure levy based on the destination and class of airline flight, according to local media reports.
Travelers to Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) countries will pay $1.92 and those flying to non-ASEAN countries $12.

ASEAN countries include Singapore, Philippines, Indonesia, Thailand, Cambodia, Vietnam, Myanmar, Laos and Brunei.
Travelers to non-ASEAN destinations flying in economy class will be taxed $4.81, and those traveling in non-economy classes will pay $37. Children under two years of age, those on airport transit within 12 hours, and cabin crew are exempt from the tax.
Lim said that the increased tax revenue will be used to maintain the environment and promote the country as a tourist destination.
Last month the Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad unveiled the Visit Malaysia tourism campaign for 2020.
Fong Lailyn, sales director of Messe Worldwide, said that the new tax was unlikely to “become an issue” since departure levies were common in other countries.
“However, the challenge is implementation and proper collection, and what the money is used for,” she said.

