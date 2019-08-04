You are here

Saudi Civil Defense steps up safety plan for Hajj

The meeting, chaired by Maj. Khalid bin Abdulkarim Al-Awdah, assistant director of Civil Defense in Makkah, highlighted efforts to implement medical evacuation plans. (SPA)
  The meeting discussed procedures to support medical evacuation with ambulatory and medical teams provided by the health affairs authority in Makkah during Arafah, positioned in the vicinity of Namirah Mosque and Mount Arafat
MAKKAH: Teams involved in the implementation of the medical evacuation plan and addressing emergencies involving hazardous materials during the Hajj season held a meeting on Saturday to coordinate their work to maintain pilgrim safety.
The meeting, chaired by Maj. Khalid bin Abdulkarim Al-Awdah, assistant director of Civil Defense in Makkah, highlighted efforts to implement medical evacuation plans, the emergency paramedical and medical teams formed and their positioning at the holy sites, the Holy Mosque and the surrounding squares during the Hajj, especially at peak times such as “Tarwiyah” day, “Arafah” day, Eid Al-Adha day and “Tashreeq” days.
The meeting also discussed procedures to support medical evacuation with ambulatory and medical teams provided by the health affairs authority in Makkah during Arafah, positioned in the vicinity of Namirah Mosque and Mount Arafat.
Participants were briefed on the level of readiness of the medical evacuation points at the holy sites’ train stations, as well as the medical evacuation teams on the train route and ways of dealing with obstacles that hinder implementing medical evacuation. 

Topics: Saudi Civil Defense Makkah HAJJ2019 Hajj 2019

It was me! The Saudi woman in the frame for a photo that went viral

It was me! The Saudi woman in the frame for a photo that went viral

  Munira Abdullah fields comments on social media from other Saudi women who say she has summed up exactly how they feel
When Munira Abdullah went to bed on Thursday night she was just another one of many Saudi women newly empowered and independent because of a raft of amendments to the Kingdom’s laws.

By the time she woke up on Friday morning she was an internet sensation — thanks to a photo snapped on the spur of the moment in a Riyadh cinema foyer.

The picture shows Munira hugging a giant portrait of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, and perfectly captured the emotions of many Saudi women in the wake of the new legal amendments.

“What drove me to have this picture taken is my admiration and deep gratitude toward the crown prince,” Munira, 30, an education technology resources specialist from Taif, told Arab News.

“There was no planning,” she said. “I went to watch a movie at the cinema in Al-Qasr Mall for the first time in my life, and I was very happy and grateful.

“On my way out, I saw the portrait and rushed to hug it, and my sister took the picture and documented these beautiful emotions.”

The photo not only took Twitter by storm, it also made the front page of Arab News on Saturday. Now Munira is fielding a barrage of comments on social media from other women who say she has summed up exactly how they feel.

 

Saudi women hail axing travel restrictions, welcome steps toward equality

Saudi Arabia ends restrictions on women traveling: Royal Decree 

 

“They all say, ‘Thank you for conveying our emotions about the crown prince’,” she said.

“I feel gratitude and joy for their joy too and I continue to reply to them to this day.”

The legal changes, announced by royal decree, strengthen women’s rights in the areas of labor, travel, social insurance and civil status, and reduce the role of male guardians.

 

Topics: Saudi women empowerment Saudi women emancipation

