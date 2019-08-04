You are here

  • Home
  • Italian police arrest 6 in nightclub stampede that killed 6
﻿

Italian police arrest 6 in nightclub stampede that killed 6

In this Dec. 8, 2018 file photo, Carabinieri officers stand in front of the disco 'Lanterna Azzurra' in Corinaldo, central Italy, after a stampede at a rap concert killed five young teenagers and a woman who had accompanied her daughter to the event. (AP)
Updated 11 sec ago
AP
0

Italian police arrest 6 in nightclub stampede that killed 6

  • In the Turin stampede, four defendants were sentenced to just over 10 years in jail on manslaughter convictions
Updated 11 sec ago
AP
0

MILAN: Italian police on Saturday arrested six men on manslaughter charges for allegedly using pepper spray to carry out thefts at a concert for teens, triggering a stampede that killed six people at a venue near the Adriatic coastal city of Ancona last year.
The tragedy last December killed five teens, ranging in age from 14 to 16, along with a 39-year-old mother accompanying her daughter to a concert by a popular Italian singer, Sfera Ebbasta, whose late arrival accounted for the presence of so many young people when the pepper spray was unleashed after midnight. It was the second deadly incident involving bands of thieves using pepper spray in Italy, following a 2017 stampede that killed two in Turin at an open-air screening of the Champions League soccer final.
Prosecutor Monica Garulli told reporters that the six suspects, who are 19 to 22, were part of a gang based in the northern city of Modena that hit nightclubs and other venues in northern and central Italy with the aim of robbing unsuspecting club-goers. She said the incident on Dec. 8 was the last time they appeared to have used pepper spray, but that they had continued to operate.
The six suspects are under investigation for manslaughter and for causing injury to 197 others. The men, along with a seventh gang member, also are being investigated for association with the intent to carry out robberies.
Garulli said one of the suspects robbed someone who had stopped to give aid to an injured person.
Survivors said panic spread in the club in Corinaldo, near the Adriatic coastal city of Ancona, after the pepper spray was unleashed. Prosecutors said an oversold venue and security lapses also contributed to the deaths, which are the focus of another investigation.
In the Turin stampede, four defendants were sentenced to just over 10 years in jail on manslaughter convictions. Two women were killed and more than 1,600 injured when the four used pepper spray to create a diversion to rob fans in Turin’s Piazza San Carlo to watch Juventus play Real Madrid on a big screen.
City officials also faced criticism for not having adequate safety measures in place, given the number of people in the packed square surrounded on three sides by colonnaded buildings.

Topics: Itlay

Related

0
World
Two US teens jailed in Italy in policeman’s killing
0
World
Sea-Watch captain Carola Rackete to face Italy prosecutor over migrants

Malaysia hits fliers with airport departure tax

The levy is unlikely to harm Malaysia tourism, says Uzaidi Udanis, president of the top tourism body. (AFP)
Updated 04 August 2019
Nor Arlene Tan
0

Malaysia hits fliers with airport departure tax

  • Travelers to non-ASEAN destinations flying in economy class will be taxed $4.81, and those traveling in non-economy classes will pay $37
Updated 04 August 2019
Nor Arlene Tan
0

KUALA LUMPUR: Air travelers leaving Malaysia will have to pay an airport tax ranging from $2 to $37 from Sept. 1.
The so-called departure levy seeks to boost the government’s coffers and stimulate domestic tourism.
Government and tourism officials on Saturday defended the tax, saying there had been no negative effects since it was first mooted in April.
“Nobody likes taxes,” Uzaidi Udanis, president of the Malaysia Tourism Council, told Arab News. “However, the country needs to upgrade its tourism infrastructure and services, and that requires money from the government.”
The levy was unlikely to harm tourism in the country, he told Arab News.
“At the moment there are a lot of bookings in many hotels and some are fully booked. There is an influx of tourists and some vendors have expanded their services,” he said.
Malaysia’s Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng on Wednesday set the departure levy based on the destination and class of airline flight, according to local media reports.
Travelers to Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) countries will pay $1.92 and those flying to non-ASEAN countries $12.

FASTFACT

Travelers to Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) countries will pay $1.92 and those flying to non-ASEAN countries $12.

ASEAN countries include Singapore, Philippines, Indonesia, Thailand, Cambodia, Vietnam, Myanmar, Laos and Brunei.
Travelers to non-ASEAN destinations flying in economy class will be taxed $4.81, and those traveling in non-economy classes will pay $37. Children under two years of age, those on airport transit within 12 hours, and cabin crew are exempt from the tax.
Lim said that the increased tax revenue will be used to maintain the environment and promote the country as a tourist destination.
Last month the Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad unveiled the Visit Malaysia tourism campaign for 2020.
Fong Lailyn, sales director of Messe Worldwide, said that the new tax was unlikely to “become an issue” since departure levies were common in other countries.
“However, the challenge is implementation and proper collection, and what the money is used for,” she said.

Topics: Malaysia Airlines

Related

Special 0
World
Malaysia Airlines introduces first female pilots
0
Business & Economy
Malaysia Airlines could be sold or shut down, says PM

Latest updates

Italian police arrest 6 in nightclub stampede that killed 6
0
It was me! The Saudi woman in the frame for a photo that went viral
0
Saudi Civil Defense steps up safety plan for Hajj
0
Desert sand may hold key to the next Gulf economic miracle
0
Okaz Avenue draws Taif Season’s visitors with legacy of the past
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.