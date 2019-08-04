Sudan factions to sign constitutional declaration August 17

KHARTOUM: Sudan’s military rulers and the main opposition coalition will put their final signatures on a constitutional declaration on Aug. 17, sources with knowledge of the negotiations told Reuters on Sunday.

The parties are expected to initial the declaration, which was agreed on Saturday, later on Sunday.

According to the sources, the formation of a sovereign council, which will run the country during a three-year transitional period leading up to elections, will be announced on Aug. 18.

A new prime minister will be named on Aug. 20 and a cabinet on Aug. 28.

Saudi Arabia welcomed the agreement and the signing of the constitutional document in Sudan between the Transitional Military Council and the Forces of Freedom and Change in Sudan on Sunday, an official source from the Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

The source told the Saudi state agency that the step would move Sudan toward security, peace and stability, noting the efforts made by all parties who opened a new chapter in the country’s history.

The source reiterated Saudi Arabia’s full commitment to stand by Sudan and continue to support the country’s advancement, stability and security.