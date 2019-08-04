You are here

  • Home
  • Syrian president’s wife says she has fully recovered from breast cancer
﻿

Syrian president’s wife says she has fully recovered from breast cancer

This handout picture released by the Syrian Presidency Facebook page on August 3, 2019, shows First Lady Asma al-Assad posing for a picture. (AFP)
Updated 04 August 2019
Reuters
0

Syrian president’s wife says she has fully recovered from breast cancer

  • Asma said she had received chemotherapy treatment at a Syrian military hospital
  • Activists and insurgents accuse Asma Assad of being complicit in atrocities
Updated 04 August 2019
Reuters
0

BEIRUT: Asma Assad, wife of Syrian President Bashar Assad, has fully recovered from breast cancer, she told state TV on Saturday, a year after it announced her diagnosis.
Since Syria plunged into war eight years ago, the 43-year-old former investment banker has taken on a public role of leading charity efforts and meeting families of killed soldiers, but has also become a hate figure for the opposition.
Activists and insurgents accuse Asma Assad, born in London to a family from Homs City, of being complicit in atrocities they accuse the Syrian government of committing. Her husband’s enemies have dubbed her “the lady of death” while supporters praise her as “the jasmine of Damascus.”
The war has killed hundreds of thousands of people, uprooted at least 11 million, and created one of the world’s worst refugee crises.
A year ago, the Syrian presidency published a photo of Asma Assad hooked up to a drip, smiling and sitting next to her husband in a hospital room. It said she had started treatment for “a malignant tumor” that was discovered early.
“My journey is over, with all its pain and weariness, its drawbacks and even its positives. Praise God, it’s over. I have fully triumphed over cancer,” she said in the interview broadcast late on Saturday. She said she had received chemotherapy treatment at a Syrian military hospital.
“Those who sold their land and nation, who carried arms against their Syrian brothers under foreign orders,” she said, responding to critics who had said she deserved the diagnosis. “Do you think they have any room left for morals?“
Since 2011, air strikes have battered major cities, the United Nations has documented chemical weapons attacks on civilians, and countless have faced torture or disappeared. Damascus denies targeting civilians.
With vital help from Russia and Iran, Assad has now reclaimed most of Syria. In recent years, his military has crushed strongholds held by an array of rebel factions, some that had received Turkish, Gulf or US backing.
In a rare interview in 2016 with Russian state-backed TV, she defended President Assad and said she had rejected secret offers to leave the country, which she believed sought to undermine her husband.

Topics: Asma Al-Assad Syria breast cancer

Related

0
World
MP calls for stripping British-born Asma Assad’s citizenship

Turkey warns of cross-border operation into eastern Syria

Updated 04 August 2019
AP
0

Turkey warns of cross-border operation into eastern Syria

Updated 04 August 2019
AP
0

ISTANBUL: Turkey’s president has renewed a pledge for a cross-border military operation into northeastern Syria.
In a speech Sunday, Recep Tayyip Erdogan said: “We’ve entered Afrin, Jarablus, Al-Bab. Now we will enter the east of the Euphrates.”
Talks between US and Turkish officials have stalled over creating a safe zone in Syria east of the Euphrates River. The aim is to address Turkey’s security concerns about Syrian Kurdish militias in the region.
Turkey views these Kurdish militias — who battled the Daesh group alongside US forces — as terrorists, allied with a Kurdish insurgency inside Turkey.
Erdogan added: “We have shared this with the US and Russia.”
Turkey conducted two operations into northern Syria in 2016 and 2018 to clear the areas of IS extremists and US-backed Syrian Kurdish militias.

Topics: Syria Turkey operation

Latest updates

Daesh 'is losing public support in Mindanao'
0
Smith ton helps Australia dominate England in Ashes opener
0
City draw first blood against Liverpool with Community Shield win
0
‘What a drive’: Hamilton denies Verstappen in thrilling Hungarian Grand Prix
0
‘Miracle’ needed for quick EU-Swiss treaty deal
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.