Egypt displays restoration of Tutankhamun gilded coffin

An archaeologist restores the sarcophagus of Egypt's boy-king Tutankhamun at the Grand Egyptian Museum in Giza. (Reuters)
An archaeologist restores an animal figure belonging to Egypt's boy-king Tutankhamun at the Grand Egyptian Museum in Giza. (Reuters)
The gilded coffin of King Tutankhamun during a restoration process. (AFP)
A worker restores an artifact at the Grand Egyptian Museum in Giza. (AP)
An Egyptian archaeologist restores the throne of the throne of King Tutankhamun. (AFP)
An Egyptian restoring the coffin of King Tutankhamun. (AFP)
An Egyptian archaeologist operates to restore the coffin of King Tutankhamun. (AFP)
Egyptian archaeologists restore the coffin and mummy of King Tutankhamun at the conservation center in the Grand Egyptian Museum. (AFP)
n archaeologist restores the mummy of Tutankhamun next to a sarcophagus. (Reuters)
The gilded coffin of King Tutankhamun. (AFP)
An archaeologist restores the mummy of Tutankhamun at the Grand Egyptian Museum in Giza. (Reuters)
An archaeologist works next to the sarcophagus of Tutankhamun. (Reuters)
An Egyptian archaeologist restores the throne of King Tutankhamun. (AFP)
  Restoration process began in mid-July after the three-tiered coffin was transferred to the new Grand Egyptian Museum in Cairo
  The golden coffin of the boy king will be displayed along with other Tutankhamun artefacts toward the end of next year
CAIRO: Egypt displayed on Sunday the gilded coffin of Tutankhamun, under restoration for the first time since the boy king’s tomb was discovered in 1922.
The restoration process began in mid-July after the three-tiered coffin was transferred to the new Grand Egyptian Museum in Cairo from the Valley of the Kings in Luxor, southern Egypt.


“We are showing you a unique historical artefact, not just for Egypt but for the world,” Antiquities Minister Khaled el-Enany told a press conference at the new museum, which overlooks the famed Giza Pyramids.
The golden coffin of the boy king will be displayed along with other Tutankhamun artefacts toward the end of next year when Egypt’s new mega-museum is opened to the public.
The restoration is expected to take around eight months.


The outer gilded wood coffin stands at 2.23 meters (7.3 feet) and is decorated with a depiction of the boy king holding the pharaonic symbols the flail and crook, according to the ministry.
In the last century, the coffin has “developed cracks in its gilded layers of plaster, especially those of the lid and base.”


Famed British archaeologist Howard Carter discovered the tomb of the 18th dynasty king in Luxor in 1922.
Sunday’s announcement comes after the controversy the Pharoah courted in early July when a 3,000-year-old Tutankhamun artefact was sold in London for $6 million.
Furious Egyptian officials condemned the sale and asked the international police agency Interpol to trace the artefact which it deems looted.

Topics: Egypt Tutankhamun Giza archaelogy

Syrian president’s wife says she has fully recovered from breast cancer

Updated 40 min 33 sec ago
Reuters
0

Syrian president’s wife says she has fully recovered from breast cancer

  Asma said she had received chemotherapy treatment at a Syrian military hospital
  Activists and insurgents accuse Asma Assad of being complicit in atrocities
Updated 40 min 33 sec ago
Reuters
0

BEIRUT: Asma Assad, wife of Syrian President Bashar Assad, has fully recovered from breast cancer, she told state TV on Saturday, a year after it announced her diagnosis.
Since Syria plunged into war eight years ago, the 43-year-old former investment banker has taken on a public role of leading charity efforts and meeting families of killed soldiers, but has also become a hate figure for the opposition.
Activists and insurgents accuse Asma Assad, born in London to a family from Homs City, of being complicit in atrocities they accuse the Syrian government of committing. Her husband’s enemies have dubbed her “the lady of death” while supporters praise her as “the jasmine of Damascus.”
The war has killed hundreds of thousands of people, uprooted at least 11 million, and created one of the world’s worst refugee crises.
A year ago, the Syrian presidency published a photo of Asma Assad hooked up to a drip, smiling and sitting next to her husband in a hospital room. It said she had started treatment for “a malignant tumor” that was discovered early.
“My journey is over, with all its pain and weariness, its drawbacks and even its positives. Praise God, it’s over. I have fully triumphed over cancer,” she said in the interview broadcast late on Saturday. She said she had received chemotherapy treatment at a Syrian military hospital.
“Those who sold their land and nation, who carried arms against their Syrian brothers under foreign orders,” she said, responding to critics who had said she deserved the diagnosis. “Do you think they have any room left for morals?“
Since 2011, air strikes have battered major cities, the United Nations has documented chemical weapons attacks on civilians, and countless have faced torture or disappeared. Damascus denies targeting civilians.
With vital help from Russia and Iran, Assad has now reclaimed most of Syria. In recent years, his military has crushed strongholds held by an array of rebel factions, some that had received Turkish, Gulf or US backing.
In a rare interview in 2016 with Russian state-backed TV, she defended President Assad and said she had rejected secret offers to leave the country, which she believed sought to undermine her husband.

Topics: Asma Al-Assad Syria breast cancer

