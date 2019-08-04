Health Ministry to use 'robot' to diagnose patients during Hajj

You are here

JEDDAH: For the first year, the Saudi Health Ministry is launching the "robot" technology during this Hajj season to offer medical consultations at hospitals in Mina, and medical caravans.

The new technology will offer medical consultations from any region inside the kingdom, to virtually reach using 4G technology any hospital in Mina, a holy site during pilgrimage.

A statement on the Saudi Press Agency said that medical staff from Riyadh and Jeddah have been trained on using this technology.

The robot technology includes tools, such as specialized cameras to check eyes and ears, as well as cameras to inspect the skin, in order to enable doctors to diagnose patients and offer consultations.

JEDDAH: Temperatures during Hajj season this year are expected to reach 50 degrees Celsius on some days, Saudi officials said Sunday. 

Saudi Arabia’s General Authority of Meteorology and Environmental protection also expects humidity to reach 85 percent, making the climate feel even hotter.  

The authority said there was a chance of some rain clouds over Makkah, where pilgrims arrive to circle the Kaaba, and visit nearby holy sites that are visited during the pilgrimage. 

It also expects wind that could lift dust and a chance of rainfall, especially in the afternoon and evening hours, over Makkah.

In 2018, pilgrims were met with heavy rain on the first evening of Hajj.

 

