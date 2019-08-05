You are here

﻿

Japan, US target broad bilateral deal by September

Japan has called for abolition of US tariffs on its industrial goods such as car parts. (Reutes)
TOKYO: Japan and the US have agreed to target a broad deal on bilateral trade by September, seeking to bridge differences of opinion over tariffs on beef and the automobile sector, the Nikkei business daily reported on Sunday.

As part of a drive to rectify what he claims are unfair global trade imbalances, US President Donald Trump has been urging Tokyo to accelerate trade talks that would open up Japan’s politically sensitive agriculture sector, as well as curbing Japan’s US-bound auto exports.
The agreement to target a deal by September was reached during a meeting between Japanese Economy Minister Toshimitsu Motegi and US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer in Washington, the Nikkei said, citing unidentified negotiating sources.
The paper said both sides hope to have a broad trade deal in place by the time Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe meets US President Donald Trump on the sidelines of UN general assembly scheduled for later in September in New York.

HIGHLIGHTS

• The agreement to target a deal was reached during a meeting between Japanese economy minister and US trade representative in Washington.

• Both sides hope to have a broad trade deal in place by the time Japanese prime minister meets US president on the sidelines of UN general assembly.

• Washington seeks early opening of Japan’s agriculture sector including reductions in 38.5 percent tariffs on US beef imports.

On Friday, Motegi told reporters after meeting Lighthizer that the two sides made “significant progress” in narrowing their differences on trade and agreed to hold another ministerial-level meeting later this month.
Washington seeks early opening of Japan’s agriculture sector including reductions in 38.5 percent tariffs on US beef imports, while Japan calls for abolition of US tariffs on Japan’s industrial goods such as car parts.
Trump and Abe could also look at producing some kind of trade accord later this month when they may meet on the sidelines of Group of Seven leaders’ summit, the Nikkei added.

400 Bangladesh’s garment factories barred from accepting Western orders

Garment workers protest for higher wages in Dhaka, Bangladesh, January 9, 2019. (Reuters)
DHAKA: Only 200 out of 1,600 garment factories in Bangladesh have met the requirements of an international accord on worker safety, and 400 factories have been barred from taking international orders, the industry body’s president said on Sunday.
The Accord on Fire and Building Safety in Bangladesh was set up by European fashion brands to improve factory safety in Bangladesh after a garment factory complex collapsed in 2013 killing more than 1,100 people.
The five-year pact was originally due to expire in May 2018 but the transition period has been extended. The pact’s factory oversight team will then hand over to a government body set up for that purpose.
Rubana Huq, president of Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA), accused the accord’s members of unilaterally imposing new requirements which were hurting the sector. She said she had met with their inspectors on Saturday to urge them to consult with manufacturers on their decisions.
“We had an agreement with Accord in May this year that it will not take any decision unilaterally but that has not been honored,” she said.

BACKGROUND

• Rubana Huq, BGMEA president, says only one in eight Bangladesh’s garment factories passed safety inspection.

• The Bangladesh garment industry is the second-largest export earning country after China.

“Since the formation of Accord, we implemented lot of remediation as per its requirements that involved huge investment. Now, in the name of final checks, the Accord is asking for several remediations.”
Huq also said that of the 1,600 factories inspected by the team between 2014 and 2019, only 200 had been awarded completion certificates.
At least 400 factories which inspectors found were to slow to comply with the new safety rules were as a consequence no longer allowed to accept orders from the Western brands that are members of the accord, she said.
The Bangladesh garment industry is the second-largest export earning country after China and the sector represents about 16 percent of the economy and employs over 4 million workers.
In June, garment manufacturers demanded higher export subsidies from the government, saying proposals in the latest national budget, unveiled last week, were not enough to compensate for higher production costs and low prices.

