Arab coalition destroys Houthi drones targeting Saudi airports

DUBAI: The Royal Saudi Air Force and Royal Saudi Air Defense destroyed a number of Houthi drones targeting civilian airports in the Kingdom, Saudi state news agency SPA reported on Monday.

Arab coalition spokesperson Col. Turki Al-Maliki said the militants had started carrying out simultaneous attacks as part of their terrorist tactics.

Similar tactics were used in Aden on Thursday, Aug. 1 when a military parade was targeted killing 11 people, with the assistance of a Daesh affiliate.

Al-Maliki said attacks which target civilians are a breach of international humanitarian law and are considered a war crime and he said the coalition would continue fighting the Houthis, which he said was legal under international law.