You are here

  • Home
  • Arab coalition destroys Houthi drones targeting Saudi airports
﻿

Arab coalition destroys Houthi drones targeting Saudi airports

A kamikaze drone fired by Houthis at Saudi Arabia is on display in Washington, DC, in 2017. (File/AFP)
Updated 05 August 2019
Arab News
0

Arab coalition destroys Houthi drones targeting Saudi airports

  • Arab coalition spokesman said Houthis started using simultaneous attacks tactic
  • Houthis killed 11 people in an attack on Aden on Thursday
Updated 05 August 2019
Arab News
0

DUBAI: The Royal Saudi Air Force and Royal Saudi Air Defense destroyed a number of Houthi drones targeting civilian airports in the Kingdom, Saudi state news agency SPA reported on Monday.

Arab coalition spokesperson Col. Turki Al-Maliki said the militants had started carrying out simultaneous attacks as part of their terrorist tactics.

Similar tactics were used in Aden on Thursday, Aug. 1 when a military parade was targeted killing 11 people, with the assistance of a Daesh affiliate.
Al-Maliki said attacks which target civilians are a breach of international humanitarian law and are considered a war crime and he said the coalition would continue fighting the Houthis, which he said was legal under international law.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Yemen Houthi Houthis drone

Related

0
Middle-East
Houthis embroiled in aid agency corruption scandal
0
Middle-East
Houthis massacre of Saada market kills 10: Yemeni official

UK to join US-led maritime security mission in Gulf

Updated 05 August 2019
Reuters
0

UK to join US-led maritime security mission in Gulf

  • Decision follows Iran's seizure of a British oil tanker, the Stena Impero, last month
Updated 05 August 2019
Reuters
0

LONDON: Britain said on Monday it was joining a US-led maritime security mission in the Gulf to protect merchant vessels traveling through the Strait of Hormuz.
Last month, Iran’s Revolutionary Guards seized a British tanker, Stena Impero, near the Strait of Hormuz for alleged marine violations after Britain seized an Iranian oil tanker near Gibraltar, accusing it of violating sanctions on Syria.
“We look forward to working alongside the US and others to find an international solution to the problems in the Strait of Hormuz,” Defense Minister Ben Wallace told reporters.
Foreign minister Dominic Raab said Britain remained committed to working with Iran to maintain the 2015 nuclear deal agreed with Tehran in return for an easing of sanctions.
A British security source said the focus of the new mission would be protecting the security of shipping and Britain would not be joining US sanctions against Iran.

Topics: Strait of Hormuz British Navy

Related

Update 0
Middle-East
Iran seizes third foreign tanker in Arabian Gulf
0
Middle-East
UK FM to Iran: There will be no tanker swap

Latest updates

Australia wins 1st Ashes test by 251 runs, Lyon takes 6-49
0
Boy thrown from London’s Tate Modern is French tourist visiting UK
0
UN chief urges restraint by India, Pakistan over Kashmir
0
UK to join US-led maritime security mission in Gulf
0
NEC to install massive LED wall at STC facility
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.