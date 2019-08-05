You are here

Air strike on south Libyan town kills at least 43

The Tripoli-based internationally recognized government opposing Haftar said dozens were killed and wounded. (File/AFP)
Updated 05 August 2019
Reuters
Air strike on south Libyan town kills at least 43

  • The army loyal to Khalifa Haftar confirmed a strike late on Sunday on the town, but denied they had targeted any civilians
  • “The air strike resulted in 43 killed and 51 wounded. This is only an initial toll of casualties,” a local official said
Updated 05 August 2019
Reuters
TRIPOLI: A drone air strike by eastern Libyan forces on the southern Libyan town of Murzuq has killed at least 43 people, a local official said on Monday.
The eastern Libyan National Army force (LNA) forces loyal to Khalifa Haftar confirmed a strike late on Sunday on the town, but denied they had targeted any civilians.
The Tripoli-based internationally recognized government opposing Haftar said dozens were killed and wounded.
Reached by telephone, Murzuq municipal council member Mohamed Omar told Reuters: “The air strike resulted in 43 killed and 51 wounded. This is only an initial toll of casualties.”
The LNA had at the start of the year taken Murzuq as part of an offensive to control the oil-producing south. But it later moved out to concentrate forces north where it has been trying to take the capital Tripoli in a four-month campaign.
The LNA said in a statement its strike had targeted “Chadian opposition fighters,” a phrase that usually refers to Tebu tribesmen opposing them in the area.

Topics: Libya

UK to join US-led maritime security mission in Gulf

Updated 05 August 2019
Reuters
UK to join US-led maritime security mission in Gulf

  • Decision follows Iran's seizure of a British oil tanker, the Stena Impero, last month
Updated 05 August 2019
Reuters
LONDON: Britain said on Monday it was joining a US-led maritime security mission in the Gulf to protect merchant vessels traveling through the Strait of Hormuz.
Last month, Iran’s Revolutionary Guards seized a British tanker, Stena Impero, near the Strait of Hormuz for alleged marine violations after Britain seized an Iranian oil tanker near Gibraltar, accusing it of violating sanctions on Syria.
“We look forward to working alongside the US and others to find an international solution to the problems in the Strait of Hormuz,” Defense Minister Ben Wallace told reporters.
Foreign minister Dominic Raab said Britain remained committed to working with Iran to maintain the 2015 nuclear deal agreed with Tehran in return for an easing of sanctions.
A British security source said the focus of the new mission would be protecting the security of shipping and Britain would not be joining US sanctions against Iran.

Topics: Strait of Hormuz British Navy

