UK PM Johnson’s spokesman: We leave EU on October 31

One of architects of the 2016 campaign to leave the EU told ministers that Johnson could schedule a general election after the Oct. 31 Brexit deadline if he lost a vote of no confidence in parliament. (File/AFP)
Reuters
  • The spokesman said that Britain would keep reaching out to counterparts in the European Union in search of an exit deal
Reuters
LONDON: Britain will be leaving the European Union on Oct. 31 no matter what, Prime minister Boris Johnson’s spokesman said on Monday, responding to reports that a government adviser had suggested parliament had missed its chance to block a no-deal Brexit.

The spokesman also said that Britain would keep reaching out to counterparts in the European Union in search of an exit deal, and that the government hoped the bloc changed its position on the so-called Irish backstop — a sticking point in negotiations.

The Sunday Telegraph reported that Dominic Cummings, one of architects of the 2016 campaign to leave the EU, told ministers that Johnson could schedule a general election after the Oct. 31 Brexit deadline if he lost a vote of no confidence in parliament.

Asked if Johnson agreed it was too late to stop a no-deal Brexit, the spokesman said: “The UK will be leaving the EU on Oct. 31 whatever the circumstances. There are no ifs or buts. We must restore trust in our democracy and fulfill the repeated promises of parliament to the people by coming out of the EU on Oct. 31.”

He added: “Politicians cannot choose which votes to respect. They promised to respect the referendum result and we must do so.”

Notre Dame: Environmental groups warn against lead pollution

Updated 05 August 2019
AP
0

  • Cleanup work at the Paris cathedral was suspended last month over concerns about lead risks
  • Officials plan to resume work later this month under stricter protection rules
AP
PARIS: Environmental groups and workers’ unions are calling for measures to ensure that workers cleaning up the fire-ravaged Notre Dame Cathedral and nearby residents are protected from toxic pollution.

Cleanup work at the Paris cathedral was suspended last month over concerns about lead risks. Officials plan to resume work later this month under stricter protection rules.

In a news conference Monday, environmental groups and unionists warned against lead particles polluting the air in the area, and asked for a regularly updated chart showing pollution levels.

They are also pushing for the creation of a medical center to monitor the health status of firefighters, workers and residents. Hundreds of tons of toxic lead in Notre Dame’s spire and roof melted during the April fire.

