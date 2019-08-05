You are here

Huawei P30 Pro now available in Limited Edition Pearl White

The special-edition gift boxes are available at a price of SR2,599 ($690).
Huawei Saudi Arabia has announced the latest edition to its growing flagship Huawei P30 series with the launch of the Huawei P30 Pro Limited Edition Pearl White in the Saudi market. Inspired by the flowing movement and clear essence of the clouds that reflect across salt flats, this new color is the latest addition to the Huawei P30 Pro’s color spectrum. 

Huawei’s latest feature-packed device boasts 128 GB storage space and comes in a “Special Edition Gift Box” (limited quantities) with a black ribbon that contains the Huawei P30 Pro case embellished with Swarovski Crystals. 

“Along with this stunning new color, users can enjoy the Huawei P30 Pro’s award-winning features and powerful hardware,” the telecommunications giant said.

“This includes the world’s first Leica Quad Camera setup for stunning photos and videos in any situation, Kirin 980 chipset for powerful and efficient performance and a massive 4200 mAh battery with the 40W Huawei Supercharge that charges back up to 70 percent in just 30 minutes. Additional features include GPU wTurbo 3.0 for gaming enthusiasts, Wireless Reverse Charging and a massive 6.47 inch display with in-screen fingerprint and Huawei Acoustic Display Technology, which help in creating a better viewing experience by minimizing the bezels.”

The special-edition gift boxes are available at a price of SR2,599 ($690) in limited quantities. After that, the consumer buying the Huawei P30 Pro Limited Edition Pearl White can also get the glamorous case embellished with Swarovski Crystals separately (not in one box). 

“Packing the stunning Pearl White color and the Huawei P30 Pro’s premium features, it is the perfect gift this Eid to capture every unforgettable moment while truly standing out this Eid,” the company said.

The National Bank of Bahrain (NBB) has announced the appointment of Isa Maseeh to the role of chief risk officer, where he will focus on reinforcing and further developing the risk management framework to support the bank’s future growth and transformation.

His appointment comes as part of NBB’s ongoing commitment to leveraging and empowering local Bahraini talent at senior positions across the organization. Maseeh joined the bank in 2017 as deputy chief risk officer and has more than 20 years of banking experience spanning commercial and investment banking in Bahrain. Prior to joining NBB, Maseeh was the group chief risk officer of Al-Salam Bank Bahrain in addition to having held various other senior risk management positions with Islamic and conventional banks including United Gulf Bank, BMI Bank and Gulf Finance House. 

Jean-Christophe Durand, CEO of NBB, said: “We’re delighted to see Isa Maseeh promoted to the bank’s chief risk officer. We continue to strengthen our management team with the addition of the highest caliber Bahraini talent as a matter of priority and to support our transformation agenda.”

