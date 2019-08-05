You are here

UN chief urges restraint over Kashmir after India revokes state's special status

Protestors and activists belonging to the Alternative Law Forum and other left wing organisations take part in a protest in Bangalore on August 5, 2019, in reaction to the Indian government scrapping Article 370 that granted a special status to Jammu and Kashmir. (AFP)
Reuters
  • “We urge all parties to exercise restraint,” UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric told reporters
Reuters
UNITED NATIONS: United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres urged India and Pakistan to exercise restraint, his spokesman said on Monday, after India revoked the special status of Kashmir, the Himalayan region that has long been a flashpoint in ties with neighboring Pakistan.
“We urge all parties to exercise restraint,” UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric told reporters, adding that UN peacekeepers observing a cease-fire between India and Pakistan in the state of Jammu and Kashmir “has observed and reported an increase in military activity along the line of control.”

In the most far-reaching political move in one of the world’s most militarised regions in nearly seven decades, India said it would scrap a constitutional provision that allows the state of Jammu and Kashmir to make its own laws.
“The entire constitution will be applicable to Jammu and Kashmir,” Interior Minister Amit Shah told parliament, as opposition lawmakers voiced loud protests against the repeal.
Foreign ministry officials later briefed envoys of several countries on the changes to the state’s administrative status, saying they were aimed at promoting good governance, social justice and economic development.
The government also lifted a ban on property purchases by non-residents, opening the way for Indians to invest and settle there, just as they can elsewhere in India. The measure is likely to provoke a backlash in the region.
Pakistan, which also claims Kashmir, said it strongly condemned the decision, which is bound to further strain ties between the nuclear-armed rivals.
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan said the move “was in clear violation of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions” in the region, according to a statement released after a telephone call with Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad on Monday evening.
“As the party to this international dispute, Pakistan will exercise all possible options to counter the illegal steps,” its foreign ministry said in a statement.
India and Pakistan have fought two of their three wars over Kashmir, where a nearly 30-year armed revolt has killed tens of thousands of people. Hundreds of thousands of Indian troops have been deployed to quell it.
India blames that rebellion on Pakistan, which denies the accusation, saying that it backs the right to self-determination for Kashmir.
Hours earlier the Indian government launched a security crackdown in the region, arresting local leaders, suspending telephone and Internet services and restricting public movement in the main city of Srinagar.
Local TV channels citing Press Trust of India reported that former Kashmiri chief ministers Mehbooba Mufti and Omar Abdullah had been detained at a state guest house.
Regional leaders have previously said stripping Kashmir’s special status amounts to aggression against its people.
Srinagar’s streets were largely deserted as travel curbs kept people indoors, said a Reuters photographer who found a telephone connection in a restaurant near the city’s airport.
There was heavy deployment of security forces across the city, but no signs of protest.
A top government source in New Delhi told reporters the restrictions were precautionary, adding that life was expected to return to normal fairly soon.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had pushed for radical political change in Kashmir even before he won re-election in May, saying its laws hindered integration with the rest of India.
“Politically, it’s advantage BJP,” said Happymon Jacob, a professor at Jawaharlal Nehru University in the Indian capital.
“The scrapping of Article 370 of the constitution is likely to set off a slew of political, constitutional and legal battles, not to speak of the battles on the streets of Kashmir.”

Boy thrown from London’s Tate Modern is French tourist visiting UK

AFP
  • The boy is no longer in a life-threatening condition
AFP
LONDON: A six-year-old boy thrown from a tenth-floor viewing platform at London’s Tate Modern gallery is a French national who was visiting the British capital with his family, police said Monday.
The boy is no longer in a life-threatening condition, according to London’s Metropolitan Police, who appealed for further witnesses to the Sunday afternoon incident to come forward.
A 17-year-old boy who was initially detained by members of the public on the tenth-floor platform and then arrested by officers, remains in custody on suspicion of attempted murder.
“This is being treated as an isolated event with no distinct or apparent motive,” senior investigating officer DCI John Massey said in a statement, adding there was no known link between the victim and the teen arrested.
He said the victim was now in “a stable, but critical condition in hospital with his family.”
Massey asked anyone in the vicinity of the viewing platform who might have witnessed the incident but left immediately afterwards in shock to contact police.
“My team is also very keen to talk to you if you witnessed a male whose behavior seemed out of place, suspicious or worrying, in the hour or two before the incident in or near the gallery,” he added.
The contemporary art museum on the banks of the River Thames, Britain’s most popular visitor attraction, was evacuated but reopened on Monday.
However, the Tate said the viewing platform was closed. The boy fell from there onto a fifth floor roof and was airlifted to hospital by helicopter.
Witnesses who were on the viewing platform at the time said they heard a woman screaming “Where’s my son, where’s my son?“
BBC journalist Olga Malchevska said the woman was shouting and “crying desperately.”
Administration worker Nancy Barnfield, 47, said her friend heard a “loud bang.”
“We did not notice the mum before, we noticed her after because she was hysterical by then,” she said.
She said visitors quickly gathered around a man who was nearby, who was restrained by members of the public. He “just stood there and was quite calm,” she said.
A spokesman for the Tate said: “Tate is working closely with the police to help with their investigations. All our thoughts are with the child and his family.”
The Tate Modern recorded 5.87 million visits in 2018, according to the Association of Leading Visitor Attractions.

