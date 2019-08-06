You are here

  • Home
  • Taliban say differences resolved on US troop withdrawal
﻿

Taliban say differences resolved on US troop withdrawal

US peace envoy Zalmay Khalilzad is tasked with finding a peaceful resolution to the nearly 18-year war. (File/AFP)
Updated 16 sec ago
AP
0

Taliban say differences resolved on US troop withdrawal

  • The development came during talks over the past two days in Qatar
  • The Taliban refuse to talk directly with Afghan government representatives
Updated 16 sec ago
AP
0

KABUL, Afghanistan: A Taliban official says the United States and the Taliban have resolved differences in peace talks over troop withdrawal from Afghanistan, as well as Taliban guarantees to cut ties with extremist groups.
The development came during talks over the past two days in the Gulf Arab state of Qatar, where the Taliban maintain a political office.
The Taliban official spoke on condition of anonymity because he wasn’t authorized to discuss details of negotiations.
Technical teams from the two sides will continue discussions on Tuesday in Doha.
US peace envoy Zalmay Khalilzad is tasked with finding a peaceful resolution to the nearly 18-year war. Intra-Afghan talks and a permanent cease-fire are other priorities.
But these talks have sidelined the government in Kabul. The Taliban refuse to talk directly with government representatives.

Topics: Taliban US

Related

Update 0
World
New round of US-Taliban talks opens in Doha
0
World
Afghan official: Taliban strike police checkpoint, kill 10

12 injured, 1 missing in Russia’s military depot fire

Updated 53 min 31 sec ago
AP
0

12 injured, 1 missing in Russia’s military depot fire

  • 9,533 people have been evacuated and about 7,000 fled on their own after Monday’s fire
  • The fire triggered massive explosions that sent plumes of black smoke high into the skies
Updated 53 min 31 sec ago
AP
0

MOSCOW: Russian officials say powerful explosions at a military depot in Siberia left 12 people injured and one missing and forced over 16,500 people to leave their homes.
The Emergencies Ministry said that 9,533 people have been evacuated and about 7,000 fled on their own after Monday’s fire at a military ammunition depot near the city of Achinsk in eastern Siberia’s Krasnoyarsk region.
The fire triggered massive explosions that sent plumes of black smoke high into the skies. Officials said Tuesday that 12 people were injured and one person is missing and feared dead.
The authorities suspended air traffic within 30 kilometers (19 miles) of the munitions site and halted train movement.
The military said it will send 10 heavy transport planes and helicopters to extinguish the blaze.

Topics: Russia

Related

0
World
Russian police detain over 800 in opposition crackdown in Moscow
Update 0
World
US announces new sanctions against Russia over Skripal affair

Latest updates

Any Turkish incursion into Syria ‘unacceptable,’ will prevent it: Pentagon chief
0
12 injured, 1 missing in Russia’s military depot fire
0
Taliban threaten Afghan presidential elections
0
Tokyo stocks close down for third straight session
0
Yemen’s minister of information: internal probes of UN in Yemen should be publicized
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.