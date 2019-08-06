Rouhani says Iran favors talks but US must lift sanctions

You are here

TEHRAN: Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani said on Tuesday that Tehran favors talks with Washington but the United States must first lift sanctions it imposed on the Islamic republic.
“The Islamic Republic of Iran favors talks and negotiations and, if the US really wants to talk, before anything else it should lift all sanctions,” Rouhani said in remarks aired live on state television.
Rouhani, speaking at the foreign ministry after meeting with his top diplomat, Mohammad Javad Zarif, said Iran was ready for talks regardless of whether or not the US was party to a landmark nuclear deal.
“Whether they want to come into the JCPOA or not, it’s up to them,” said Rouhani, referring to the 2015 nuclear deal known formally as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action.

However, the Iranian president also warned: “Peace with Iran is the mother of all peace, war with Iran is the mother of all wars,” presumably hinting that shipping might not be safe in the Strait of Hormuz, where recent oil tanker seizures were reported, and where approximately one-fifth of the world's oil passes through. 

In July, the Iranian Revolutionary Guards seized British tanker Stena Impero near the Strait of Hormuz for alleged marine violations, two weeks after British forces captured an Iranian oil tanker near Gibraltar accused of violating sanctions on Syria.
“A strait for a strait. It can't be that the Strait of Hormuz is free for you and the Strait of Gibraltar is not free for us,” Rouhani said.

Tensions between Iran and its arch-foe the United States have soared since Trump announced last year that the US was withdrawing from the deal and began reimposing sanctions against the Islamic republic.
The nuclear deal set limits on Iran’s nuclear program in exchange for the removal of punitive economic sanctions.

New Iranian missiles

Meanwhile, Iran unveiled three precision-guided missiles on Tuesday, with the defense minister saying they show the country is ready to defend itself in the face of US “viciousness and conspiracies.”

The new line-up of air-to-air missiles dubbed the “Yasin,” “Balaban” and a new series of the “Ghaem” were developed jointly by the ministry and Sa Iran, also known as Iran Electronics Industries.

Defense Minister Brig.-General Amir Hatami hailed their launch as “another significant achievement of power and dignity for the Islamic Republic of Iran.”

“It shows that despite the viciousness and conspiracies of the Great Satan America and its mercenaries, the defense ministry will not hesitate for a moment to defend the Islamic republic and to expand security,” he said, quoted by Fars news agency.

Topics: Hassan Rouhani Iran US

Any Turkish incursion into Syria 'unacceptable,' will prevent it: Pentagon chief

Updated 16 min 21 sec ago
Reuters
0

Any Turkish incursion into Syria ‘unacceptable,’ will prevent it: Pentagon chief

  • Erdogan earlier said Turkey will carry out a military operation in a Kurdish-controlled area east of the Euphrates in northern Syria
  • But the American defense secretary said: “What we’re going to do is prevent unilateral incursions that would upset mutual interests”
Updated 16 min 21 sec ago
Reuters
0

TOKYO: US Defense Secretary Mark Esper said on Tuesday any Turkish operation into northern Syria would be “unacceptable” and the United States would prevent unilateral incursions, as tensions between Washington and Ankara simmer.
On Sunday, President Tayyip Erdogan said Turkey, which already has a foothold in northwest Syria, will carry out a military operation in a Kurdish-controlled area east of the Euphrates in northern Syria.
“Clearly we believe any unilateral action by them (Turkey) would be unacceptable,” Esper told reporters traveling with him to Japan.
“What we’re going to do is prevent unilateral incursions that would upset, again, these mutual interests... the United States, Turkey and the SDF share with regard to northern Syria,” Esper said.
The SDF stands for the Syrian Democratic Forces. With US backing, the SDF, which includes the Kurdish YPG militia, have taken control over the last four years of much of northeastern Syria from Daesh militants. Ankara sees the YPG as a terrorist organization.
Esper said the United States did not have any “ambition” to abandon the SDF, but stopped short of guaranteeing that the United States would protect them in case of a Turkish operation.
A team from the Pentagon was in Turkey to speak with Turkish officials about the issue and Esper said he was hopeful that an agreement could be reached with Ankara.
Esper suggested that a Turkish operation into northern Syria could affect the SDF’s focus on ensuring Islamic State did not retake the territory it once held in Syria and the ability of the US-backed forces to hold the thousands of alleged Islamic State fighters in detention.
The Turkish-led campaign, which has for months been delayed due to resistance from Washington, is aimed at evicting Kurdish YPG forces from a string of border town in Raqqa and Hasaka provinces.
Ankara has accused Washington of stalling progress on setting up a safe zone inside Syria’s northeastern border with Turkey that would be cleared of the Kurdish YPG militia.
This week, Erdogan said both Russia and the United States had been told of the planner operation, but did not say when it would begin. It would mark the third Turkish incursion into Syria in as many years.
Ties between the two NATO allies have been strained over a host of issues, including the United States’ removal of Turkey from the F-35 fighter jet program after Ankara bought and took delivery of Russian S-400 missile defenses that Washington sees as a threat.

Topics: Turkey Mark Esper US Syria

