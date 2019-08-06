Search form

  Home
  Egypt's El-Sisi confirms deadly car blast was 'terrorist incident'
﻿

President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi offered his condolences to the victims’ families and the Egyptian people. (Shutterstock)
  • Both the ministry and police said they suspected the Hasm group, an armed affiliate of the Muslim Brotherhood, of being behind the attack
  • Four of the 20 people killed remain unidentified, the health ministry said, while 47 others were wounded
CAIRO: A huge blast which killed 20 people in central Cairo was caused by a speeding car packed with explosives, Egyptian officials said Monday as the president decried a “terrorist incident.”

The car was driving against the traffic when it smashed into three other vehicles just before midnight Sunday evening, setting off a massive explosion just outside the country’s National Cancer Institute.

Four of the 20 people killed remain unidentified, the health ministry said, while 47 others were wounded. Between “three and four (of the injured) are in critical condition in the intensive care unit,” Khaled Megahed, a spokesman for the health ministry, told a press conference.
He said they suffered from burns of varying degrees.




At least 19 people were killed and more than 30 injured when a speeding car driving against traffic crashed into three others causing a huge explosion in the capital. (Aly FAHIM /AFP)

Body parts were also retrieved from the scene, he added. President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi described the blast as a “terrorist incident.” In a social media post, he offered his condolences to the victims’ families and the Egyptian people. The interior ministry said a technical inspection indicated “an amount of explosives was inside the car, which caused it to explode when it collided.”

Both the ministry and police said they suspected the Hasm group, an armed affiliate of the Muslim Brotherhood, of being behind the attack.

Social media users posted footage of cars ablaze at the scene and of patients being evacuated from the Cancer Institute, which was severely damaged and charred in the explosion. Megahed said 78 cancer patients from the institute were moved to other hospitals to continue their treatment.

Topics: Abdel Fattah al-Sisi Cairo National Cancer Hospital car bombing

Algeria court orders arrest of former ministers

Updated 24 sec ago
Reuters
0

Algeria court orders arrest of former ministers

  • Five former ministers have now been detained since February
Updated 24 sec ago
Reuters
0

ALGIERS: Algeria’s supreme court on Monday ordered two former ministers to be taken into custody over suspected corruption under former President Abdelaziz Bouteflika, state television reported.

The former Public Works and Transport Minister Abdelghani Zaalane and ex-Labor Minister Mohamed El Ghazi are the latest senior officials to be detained since protesters earlier this year demanded the prosecution of people involved in corruption and the departure of the ruling elite.

A judge at the supreme court ordered their detention over charges including “intentional waste of public property,” the state channel said.

Zaalane served as minister from May 2017 to March 2019 and was Bouteflika’s campaign manager for a presidential election previously planned for April this year, when Bouteflika had been seeking a fifth term of office.

El Ghazi was in charge of the Labor Ministry from May 2014 to May 2017.

Five former ministers have now been detained since February, when the protests broke out, after investigations over alleged corruption under the former regime.

Ex-prime ministers Ahmed Ouyahia and Abdelmalek Sellak have also been placed in custody for charges including “dissipation of public funds.”

Bouteflika ended his 20-year-rule on April 2 under pressure from the army and protesters, who are now seeking the removal of the remaining symbols of the old guard.

The army has become the main player in Algerian politics. Its chief of staff Lt. Gen. Ahmed Gaed Salah has vowed to help the judiciary prosecute people suspected of corruption.

Algeria has postponed a presidential election initially planned for July 4, citing a lack of candidates. No new date has been set for the vote.

Interim President Abdelkader Bensalah late last month named a panel to begin a dialogue with the opposition with the aim of eventually holding a presidential election.

Protesters are now seeking the resignation of Bensalah, a former head of the upper house of Parliament, and Prime Minister Noureddine Bedoui, whom they regard as close to Bouteflika.

Topics: Algeria Algiers Abdelaziz Bouteflika algeria protests

Print Edition
Subscribe now
