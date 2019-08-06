Thai army destroys thousands of land mines in jungle

You are here

Soldiers clad in protective vests placed stacks of unexploded ordnance in a pit and gingerly laid explosive charges on top. (File/AFP)
SA KAEO, Thailand: Pulling back to a safe distance atop a hill, Thai troops blew up thousands of anti-personnel land mines on Tuesday with controlled explosions that sent black plumes of smoke high above jungle treetops. Thailand is one of more than 160 countries to have signed the Ottawa Treaty, which prohibits the use and stockpiling of the destructive weapon and aims to clear all mines by 2025.

As part of a dayslong operation to destroy the rest of Thailand’s stockpile, soldiers clad in protective vests placed stacks of unexploded ordnance in a pit and gingerly laid explosive charges on top. “From now on, Thailand will no longer retain any more anti-personnel land mines,” said General Chaichana Nakkerd with the Thai armed forces joint chiefs of staff.

Standing on an observation hill as technicians detonated the charges, he said 3,133 land mines would be destroyed in Sa Kaeo province to “affirm our stance in not using” them. But the border between Thailand and Cambodia is still littered with land mines from decades of civil war in Cambodia, where the remnants of the defeated Khmer Rouge retreated in the 1980s.

Chaichana said Thailand, which signed the treaty in 1998, still has a long way to go to clear a 360-kilometer area along the border by its deadline of 2023. “The problem we still have is... the border with neighboring countries are in rural areas and on hills,” he said, making them challenging to remove.

Local residents who had been maimed by leftover mines were given gifts by the army after watching the operation. The Ottawa treaty has helped eliminate 51 million land mines over the past two decades since it was enacted in 1997. But the United States, China, Egypt, India, Israel, Pakistan and Russia have not signed it.

A recent Landmine Monitor report shows that the number of people killed or injured from land mines nearly doubled in 2015 to 6,461 from 3,695 the year before — making it the highest recorded total in a decade.

Topics: Thailand Landmines

12 injured, 1 missing in Russia’s military depot fire

Updated 06 August 2019
AP
0

12 injured, 1 missing in Russia’s military depot fire

  • 9,533 people have been evacuated and about 7,000 fled on their own after Monday’s fire
  • The fire triggered massive explosions that sent plumes of black smoke high into the skies
Updated 06 August 2019
AP
0

MOSCOW: Russian officials say powerful explosions at a military depot in Siberia left 12 people injured and one missing and forced over 16,500 people to leave their homes.
The Emergencies Ministry said that 9,533 people have been evacuated and about 7,000 fled on their own after Monday’s fire at a military ammunition depot near the city of Achinsk in eastern Siberia’s Krasnoyarsk region.
The fire triggered massive explosions that sent plumes of black smoke high into the skies. Officials said Tuesday that 12 people were injured and one person is missing and feared dead.
The authorities suspended air traffic within 30 kilometers (19 miles) of the munitions site and halted train movement.
The military said it will send 10 heavy transport planes and helicopters to extinguish the blaze.

Topics: Russia

