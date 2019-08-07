You are here

Saudi cinema brand opens its first branch

The Minister of Media cut the ribbon during the opening. (SPA)
Al-Shabana watched a movie on one of the cinema’s 15 screens. (SPA)
The Minister of Media, Turki bin Abdullah Al-Sha
  • The Saudi Minister of Media Turki Al-Shabana attended the opening
  • The new cinema belongs to Saudi brand and is fully managed by nationals
DUBAI: The first Saudi cinema brand opened its maiden branch on Tuesday in Jeddah, state news agency SPA reported.

Minister of Media Turki bin Abdullah Al-Shabana attended the opening of Muvi Cinema in Mall of Arabia, and watched a movie on one of its screens.

The 15-screen cinema is fully managed by a team of Saudi nationals.

“Honestly, this is an amazing achievement, I am happy it is a Saudi brand and it is something that inspires pride,” Al-Shabana said.

There is an intertwined relationship between the Quality of Life program and society, he added.

The partnership between Movie Cinema and Quality of Life program falls into the Saudi Vision 2030 plans, as it promises to build cinema complexes throughout the Kingdom.

Topics: Saudi Arabia cinema Jeddah

Peaceful nature of true Islam highlighted as Hajj Grand Symposium concludes in Makkah

The 44th annual Hajj Grand Symposium concluded on Tuesday. (Supplied)
Updated 07 August 2019
Arab News
0

Peaceful nature of true Islam highlighted as Hajj Grand Symposium concludes in Makkah

  • It was important that Muslims highlight the morality and message of peace that is the true face of Islam
Updated 07 August 2019
Arab News
0

MAKKAH: The 44th annual Hajj Grand Symposium concluded on Tuesday after two days of debate and discussion on the theme of “Islam: Coexistence and Tolerance.”
The event, organized by the Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah and held at Hilton Makkah Convention Hotel, featured Islamic thinkers and scholars from the Kingdom and across the Islamic world. It included a number of sessions on subjects such as: “Islam in serving societies,” “coexistence and tolerance in Islam,” “humanity in the digital world,” “the doors of guidance in Islam” and “Islam and coexistence issues.”
In a speech on the second day of the symposium, Dr. Abdul Fattah Mashat, the deputy minister of Hajj and Umrah, stressed the importance of hosting the symposium each year. It benefits everyone, he said, thanks to the diversity of the participants and the important benefits that can be obtained from learning about their experiences and listening to their recommendations. He said they will assist the country’s leaders in their efforts to continue to improve Hajj and Umrah services.
Mashat said that the ways in which we deal with the digital world reflects our identity. When technology is misused, it harms religion and humanity. He also stressed the importance of maintaining a presence in the digital world that preserves personal identity.
“When we talk about tolerance and coexisting, we cannot separate the true human identity from the digital identity,” he said. “When there is a difference between the two identities then that will create a double identity.”
Technical expert Abdullah Al-Saba said that prior to the digital revolution, the scope for sharing information was much more limited. As technology has advanced, our lives have gotten easier and we can reach others and spread information more quickly to greater numbers of people. This can serve Islam, he said, for example by using technology to help and track pilgrims during their journeys for Hajj and Umrah.
Counselor Khaled Al-Hajri led a session on Tuesday titled “embracing Islam” that featured Yusuf Estes, an American Islamic preacher, Dr. Rateb Junaid, from United Muslims of Australia, and former French footballer Nicola Anilka.
Estes said it is important to properly reflect the true, positive nature of Islam through actions, including charitable actions, and not only words. Junaid added that after recent terrorist attacks around the world, it was important that Muslims highlight the morality and message of peace that is the true face of Islam.

Topics: HAJJ2019 Hajj 2019

Related

0
Saudi Arabia
Hajj symposium guests treated to tour of holy cities
0 photos
Saudi Arabia
Hajj symposium calls for coexistence and tolerance

