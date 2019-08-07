Syrian troops take village, push toward key rebel-held town

Scores of Houthi militants killed in Al-Dhale

DUBAI: Yemeni troops killed 20 Houthi militants and injured 30 others during clashes in Al-Dhale province in the south of the country, Saudi state news agency SPA reported on Wednesday.

The militia were trying to infiltrate a number of Yemen’s army posts north of Al-Dhale, when the national army, supported by the Arab coalition, stopped them.

A number of prominent Houthi leaders and figures were killed in the clashes.

On Monday, the Associated Press reported that an internal UN probe revealed that some of the aid workers have been collaborating with the militants.

Some Houthi leaders pressure the agencies to hire loyalists and threaten them.