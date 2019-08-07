You are here

  • Home
  • Syrian troops take village, push toward key rebel-held town
﻿

Syrian troops take village, push toward key rebel-held town

The troops captured Arbaeen the night before, following intense clashes with Al-Qaeda-linked militants. (File/AFP)
Updated 10 sec ago
AP
0

Syrian troops take village, push toward key rebel-held town

  • Kfar Zeita is one of the largest towns in the northern parts of Hama province
  • On Monday, the Syrian army announced it’s resuming an offensive on the rebel-held northwest
Updated 10 sec ago
AP
0

BEIRUT: Syrian state-run media say government forces have captured a northwestern village and are getting closer to the town of Kfar Zeita, which has been held by insurgents since 2012.
The government-controlled Syrian Central Military Media said on Wednesday that troops captured Arbaeen the night before, following intense clashes with Al-Qaeda-linked militants.
The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, an opposition war monitor, confirmed that Arbaeen was taken, adding that “regime forces are at the gates” of Kfar Zeita.
Kfar Zeita is one of the largest towns in the northern parts of Hama province. It lies on the edge of Idlib, the last remaining major rebel stronghold in the country.
On Monday, the Syrian army announced it’s resuming an offensive on the rebel-held northwest, accusing insurgents of violating the latest truce there.

Topics: Syria

Related

0
Middle-East
Stay out of Syria, US defense chief tells Erdogan
Special 0
Middle-East
Turkey poised for new Syria military operation as talks restart with US on safe zone

Scores of Houthi militants killed in Al-Dhale

Updated 07 August 2019
Arab News
0

Scores of Houthi militants killed in Al-Dhale

  • Houthi troops were attempting to infiltrate Yemeni army posts
  • Some prominent Houthi leaders and figures were killed in the clashes
Updated 07 August 2019
Arab News
0

DUBAI: Yemeni troops killed 20 Houthi militants and injured 30 others during clashes in Al-Dhale province in the south of the country, Saudi state news agency SPA reported on Wednesday.

The militia were trying to infiltrate a number of Yemen’s army posts north of Al-Dhale, when the national army, supported by the Arab coalition, stopped them.

A number of prominent Houthi leaders and figures were killed in the clashes.

On Monday, the Associated Press reported that an internal UN probe revealed that some of the aid workers have been collaborating with the militants.

Some Houthi leaders pressure the agencies to hire loyalists and threaten them.

Topics: Houthi Houhtis Yemen

Related

0
Middle-East
Yemen’s minister of information: internal probes of UN in Yemen should be publicized
0
Middle-East
Houthis continue to breach international peace agreement as they send troops to Hodeidah

Latest updates

Syrian troops take village, push toward key rebel-held town
0
Scores of Houthi militants killed in Al-Dhale
0
Gazans struggle to protect antiquities from neglect, looting
0
Trump faces hostility on visits to massacre sites
0
Saudi cinema brand opens its first branch
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.