You are here

  • Home
  • Last of ‘Makkah Route’ pilgrims arrive in Saudi Arabia for Hajj
﻿

Last of ‘Makkah Route’ pilgrims arrive in Saudi Arabia for Hajj

1 / 2
The last group of pilgrims using the initiative arrived in Makkah Wednesday morning from Tunisia. (SPA)
2 / 2
The last group of pilgrims using the initiative arrived in Makkah Wednesday morning from Tunisia. (SPA)
Updated 07 August 2019
Rawan Radwan

Last of ‘Makkah Route’ pilgrims arrive in Saudi Arabia for Hajj

  • The program established last year allows pilgrims to complete their entry paperwork in the airports they are departing from
  • More than 171,000 pilgrims from Tunisia, Malaysia, Indonesia, Pakistan and Bangladesh have arrived this year
Updated 07 August 2019
Rawan Radwan

JEDDAH: The last pilgrims traveling under Saudi Arabia’s Makkah Route Initiative arrived in the Kingdom Wednesday ahead of Hajj.

The program established last year allows pilgrims to complete their entry paperwork in the airports they are departing from rather than once they arrive in Saudi Arabia.

More than 171,000 pilgrims from Tunisia, Malaysia, Indonesia, Pakistan and Bangladesh have arrived in the Kingdom this year using the initiative 

The last group arrived in Makkah Wednesday morning from Tunisia.

Pilgrims traveling under the initiative have lauded the program for making their journey as smooth as possible and enabling them to perform their pilgrimage with ease and comfort.

The initiative enables them to bypass the procedures upon arrival in the Kingdom, and head directly to buses waiting to transport them to accommodation in Makkah and Madinah.

The service includes issuing visas, ensuring they comply with health requirements and sorting luggage.

The Makkah Route Initiative is part of the National Transformation Program 2020 to improve services for pilgrims. 

The Kingdom plans to increase the number of countries in the future. 

Topics: Hajj 2019 Vision 2030 Makkah Route initiative

Related

0 photos
Saudi Arabia
Makkah Route serves Tunisian pilgrims
0
Saudi Arabia
Makkah Route: Health services presented to Hajjis in their home countries

Saudi US embassy hits back at ‘false accusations’ undermining Kingdom's counter terror efforts

Updated 1 min 31 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi US embassy hits back at ‘false accusations’ undermining Kingdom's counter terror efforts

  • Embassy spokesman Fahad Nazer details in a series of tweets the Kingdom’s fight against violent extremism
  • Response comes after Trump accused of supporting Al-Qaeda by Democratic nominee
Updated 1 min 31 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: The Saudi embassy in Washington has hit back at recent allegations leveled against the Kingdom by politicians in the US.

Embassy spokesman Fahad Nazer said the  “worrisome and false accusations” pertained to the Kingdom’s counterterrorism efforts.

To “set the record straight,” Nazer detailed in a series of tweets the Kingdom’s fight against violent extremism. 

Saudi Arabia is one of the primary targets of ISIS (Daesh and Al-Qaeda), Nazer said Wednesday. “The Kingdom has confronted this threat head on and declared war against both terror groups.”

He said Saudi Arabia has hunted terrorist leaders, cut off their funding and worked to discredit their ideology.

“Several senior US counterterrorism officials, who have served in both Republican and Democratic administrations, have praised Saudi Arabia’s counterterrorism campaign and its intelligence-sharing with the US,” Nazer added. 

The embassy’s comments come after Donald Trump last week slammed Tulsi Gabbard, a Democratic nominee for the presidential election, for accusing him of supporting Al-Qaeda through his support and strong relationship with Saudi Arabia.

Her comments during a presidential debate were widely condemned and Trump said the representative “doesn’t know what she’s talking about.”

Topics: Saudi Arabia Fahad Nazer Saudi embassy in Washington

Related

0
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia calls for holistic approach to counter terrorism
0
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia stresses need for enhanced cooperation in global fight against terrorism

Latest updates

Pakistan’s ex-finance minister held over $16bn Qatar gas deal
0
Oil sets new seven-month low on trade tensions grow
0
Saudi US embassy hits back at ‘false accusations’ undermining Kingdom's counter terror efforts
0
International flights to take off from new Jeddah airport
0
Iraqi refugees removing tethers to avoid deportation: Lawyer
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.