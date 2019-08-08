Saudi Qur’an and Athan contests prove a global hit

RIYADH: Qur’an recitation and Athan competitions launched by General Entertainment Authority (GEA) Chairman Turki Al-Sheikh have achieved international success.

The competitions, which aim to discover the most beautiful and influential voices, are an innovative idea that has enjoyed a high level of positive engagement and participation from around the world.

Stories about the two contests, reviewing their details and grand prizes, were featured on the front pages of some of the world’s most respected newspapers in languages including English, French, Chinese, Spanish, Urdu, Hindi, Indonesian and Persian. This was in addition to regional coverage in newspapers in the Gulf states, Morocco, Tunisia, Egypt, Jordan, Iraq, Lebanon and Yemen.

The competitions achieved global success during their first stage, following the GEA’s decision to extend the registration period until Aug. 18 to accommodate the large interest from participants from all over the world, which has so far exceeded 30,000 people from 162 countries.