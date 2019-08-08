You are here

Saudi Qur'an and Athan contests prove a global hit

Saudi Qur’an and Athan competition, which aim to discover the most beautiful and influential voices. (Shutterstock)
Updated 08 August 2019
Arab News

Saudi Qur’an and Athan contests prove a global hit

  • The competitions achieved global success during their first stage
Updated 08 August 2019
Arab News

RIYADH: Qur’an recitation and Athan competitions launched by General Entertainment Authority (GEA) Chairman Turki Al-Sheikh have achieved international success.

The competitions, which aim to discover the most beautiful and influential voices, are an innovative idea that has enjoyed a high level of positive engagement and participation from around the world.

Stories about the two contests, reviewing their details and grand prizes, were featured on the front pages of some of the world’s most respected newspapers in languages including English, French, Chinese, Spanish, Urdu, Hindi, Indonesian and Persian. This was in addition to regional coverage in newspapers in the Gulf states, Morocco, Tunisia, Egypt, Jordan, Iraq, Lebanon and Yemen.

The competitions achieved global success during their first stage, following the GEA’s decision to extend the registration period until Aug. 18 to accommodate the large interest from participants from all over the world, which has so far exceeded 30,000 people from 162 countries.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Quran Adhan General Entertainment Authority (GEA)

Saudi crown prince, Pompeo discuss maritime security, Iran

Updated 08 August 2019
AFP

Saudi crown prince, Pompeo discuss maritime security, Iran

  • Tensions have heightened after attacks on oil tankers in the Gulf
Updated 08 August 2019
AFP

WASHINGTON: US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo discussed maritime security, Iran and Yemen with Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in a phone call on Wednesday.
“The secretary discussed heightened tensions in the region and the need for stronger maritime security in order to promote freedom of navigation,” State Department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus said in a statement.
Iran has seized three tanker ships in strategic Gulf waters in less than a month, and the United States has accused it of carrying out multiple attacks on ships in the region.
The US has been struggling to piece together an international coalition to protect cargo ships traveling through the Gulf, with allies concerned about being dragged into conflict with Iran.
Ortagus also said that the top US diplomat and the crown prince “discussed other bilateral and regional developments, including countering the Iranian regime’s destabilizing activities.”

Topics: Saudi Arabia

