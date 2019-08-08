You are here

  • Home
  • More than a million ‘sacrificial’ animals ready for Hajj
﻿

More than a million ‘sacrificial’ animals ready for Hajj

A Saudi man shops for sheep at a livestock market in the southwestern province of Jazan. More than 1 million livestock are expected to be butchered for sacrifice for this year’s Hajj pilgrims. (SPA file photo)
Updated 08 August 2019
Arab News

More than a million ‘sacrificial’ animals ready for Hajj

Updated 08 August 2019
Arab News

MAKKAH: More than 1 million livestock have been readied for meat sacrifice to cater for this year’s Hajj pilgrims, Saudi officials have announced.

And an army of more than 40,000 operators, technicians and supervisors will be working around the clock to meet the demand of worshippers, said Dr. Bandar Al-Hajjar, chairman of both the Islamic Development Bank Group and the committee overseeing the project.

Meanwhile, the Saudi General Authority for Statistics revealed figures showing 30,908 individuals (8,685 of them women) would be employed in providing health and emergency services during Hajj. These included workers for the Ministry of Health, the Saudi Red Crescent Authority and the Saudi Food and Drug Authority as well as those providing health services from the security and military sectors.

The total number of medical and ambulance personnel employed during the Hajj season was put at 1,141, and the authority said that health, therapeutic, preventive and ambulance services for pilgrims would be provided free by the Ministry of Health through specialized teams of doctors, pharmacists, nurses, technicians and administrators with a staff of more than 27,797. SPA Jeddah

The Saudi Red Crescent Authority has also allocated 132 temporary relief centers, 370 ambulances, 20 bicycles and 2,811 people for emergency teams and manpower in Makkah, Madinah and the holy sites to cover all medical and emergency services for pilgrims.

The Saudi Food and Drug Authority, with a staff of 300, will be responsible for supervising food, medicines, medical devices and products being brought by pilgrims and Hajj missions.

Topics: Hajj 2019 HAJJ2019 Feast of Sacrifice

Related

0
Saudi Arabia
1.8 million pilgrims arrive for Hajj
0
Saudi Arabia
Ministers launch new and enhanced Hajj and Umrah services

Saudi crown prince, Pompeo discuss maritime security, Iran

Updated 08 August 2019
AFP

Saudi crown prince, Pompeo discuss maritime security, Iran

  • Tensions have heightened after attacks on oil tankers in the Gulf
Updated 08 August 2019
AFP

WASHINGTON: US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo discussed maritime security, Iran and Yemen with Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in a phone call on Wednesday.
“The secretary discussed heightened tensions in the region and the need for stronger maritime security in order to promote freedom of navigation,” State Department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus said in a statement.
Iran has seized three tanker ships in strategic Gulf waters in less than a month, and the United States has accused it of carrying out multiple attacks on ships in the region.
The US has been struggling to piece together an international coalition to protect cargo ships traveling through the Gulf, with allies concerned about being dragged into conflict with Iran.
Ortagus also said that the top US diplomat and the crown prince “discussed other bilateral and regional developments, including countering the Iranian regime’s destabilizing activities.”

Topics: Saudi Arabia

Related

0
Middle-East
US, allies planning naval escort for Gulf tankers
0
Business & Economy
BP: Our tankers won’t sail through Strait

Latest updates

Fans to mark 50th anniversary of The Beatles’ Abbey Road photo
0
‘We are scared’: Deadly dengue outbreak overwhelms Bangladesh
0
Rights group warns of new ‘war’ in Colombia’s border zone
0
Algerian designer Ilyes Ouali inspired by disco glamour of the 1970s
0
Israel says soldier stabbed to death in West Bank
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.