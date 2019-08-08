You are here

Samsung’s new Galaxy Note takes on Huawei in selfie beauty pageant

The Samsung Galaxy Note 10, left, and the Galaxy Note 10 Plus, won't have a headphone jack. The Galaxy Note 10 loses that, even though Samsung executives have long poked fun at rivals for ditching it. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Updated 08 August 2019

  • With emphasis on improved video and photography features, Samsung hopes the Note 10 will appeal to YouTubers and fans of social media
  • The Note 10 will be sold starting at $949.99 while the bigger Note 10 plus will start at $1,099
SEOUL/NEW YORK: Samsung unveiled a new version of the Galaxy Note smartphone on Wednesday with fast 5G network connection and improved camera features, hoping the premium model helps it revive slumping profit and widen the gap with struggling rival Huawei.
Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. has emerged as the biggest beneficiary of Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd’s trouble in the second quarter with a nearly 7% jump in smartphone sales, as the Chinese firm sold fewer phones in the global market after it was put on a US trade blacklist in May.
With emphasis on improved video and photography features, which helped Huawei become the world’s No.2 smartphone vendor, Samsung hopes the Galaxy Note 10 will appeal to YouTubers and fans of social media.
Along with its first foldable phone, the big-screen Note 10, unveiled at an event in New York on Wednesday, is the South Korean tech firm’s most important new product planned in the second half of this year to expand its mobile sales.
With two screen sizes of 6.3 inches and 6.8 inches, the Note 10 boasts enhanced video effects such as augmented reality and stabilization modes, and a front-facing camera centrally located at the top of the display for better selfies. It lacks a headphone jack, a tweak Apple Inc. made to its smartphones three years ago.
The Note 10 will be sold starting at $949.99 while the bigger Note 10 plus will start at $1,099. The Note 10 model with 5G capability will start at $1,299.99.
The phone will go on sale from Aug. 23 and square off against Apple’s latest iPhones, which are widely expected to come out later this year.
Samsung declined to disclose its sales target for the new Note series, but said it expected to achieve higher sales volume than the predecessor Note 9 models.
Analysts expect similar shipments of about 9.6 million units, with price likely to be the most important factor in a weak market. The global smartphone market shrank 3% in the June quarter, according to research firm Strategy Analytics.
“It is hard to expect strong sales for the new Note with just a few upgrades in its camera features,” said Park Sung-soon, an analyst at Cape Investment & Securities.
Samsung is reeling from sagging profits in its mobile division due to weak sales of flagship models, even as it boosted overall shipments by 6.7% and stayed on top with market share of 22% in the second quarter.
Its first foldable phone, the Galaxy Fold, is set to go on sale from September, but analysts say headlines about glitches with sample Folds will dampen consumer excitement around the launch.

Egypt’s headline inflation slows to a four-year low of 8.7% in July

Updated 4 min 57 sec ago
Reuters

  • Egypt is approaching the end of an IMF-backed economic reform program
  • July’s rate defied analysts’ expectations since it followed a fresh round of fuel subsidy cuts that pushed prices up 16 - 30 percent
Reuters

CAIRO: Egypt’s annual urban consumer price inflation decreased to 8.7 percent in July from 9.4 percent in June, official statistics agency CAPMAS said on Thursday, its lowest in nearly four years.
Egypt is approaching the end of an IMF-backed economic reform program, which included steep subsidy cuts and a currency devaluation and saw inflation rise to a high of 33 percent in 2017.
July’s rate defied analysts’ expectations since it followed a fresh round of fuel subsidy cuts that pushed prices up 16 - 30 percent.
“The figures are much lower than our expectations but are likely due to the high base effect from last year,” said Radwa El-Swaify, head of research at Pharos Securities Brokerage.
In July 2018, Egypt’s headline inflation rate was 13.5 percent.
“It’s great news for the markets because it reinforces hopes of interest rate cuts in August. I think the central bank now has enough room to restart its monetary easing policy going forward,” said Allen Sandeep, head of research at Naeem Brokerage.
At its last meeting on July 11, the monetary policy committee kept key interest rates on hold at 15.75 percent and 16.75 percent for overnight deposit and lending respectively.
It had last cut its rates in February.

Topics: Egypt business economy

