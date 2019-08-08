Israel says soldier stabbed to death in West Bank

Syria Kurds say Turkey-US deal may mark ‘new approach’

QAMISHLI, Syria: A top Syrian Kurdish official gave a guarded welcome Thursday to a US-Turkish agreement to establish a joint operations center for the north but said the details remained unclear.

“This deal may mark the start of a new approach but we still need more details,” Aldar Khalil told AFP.

“We will evaluate the agreement based on details and facts, not headlines.”

Syrian foreign ministry source says US-Turkish agreement over northeastern Syria is a "blatant attack" on their sovereignty and unity, state news agency SANA reported.

“Syria categorically and blatantly rejects the agreement between the American and Turkish occupiers on the establishment of a so-called safe zone” a foreign ministry source said.

“Syria’s Kurds who have accepted to become a tool in this aggressive US-Turkish project bear a historical responsibility in this regard,” SANA added.

Turkish and US officials agreed to establish a joint operations center to oversee a safe zone to manage tensions between Ankara and US-backed Kurdish forces in Syria.

No details were provided of the size or nature of the safe zone, but the deal appeared to provide some breathing room after Turkey had threatened an imminent attack on the Kurdish People’s Protection Units (YPG), which controls a large swathe of northern Syria.

The YPG has been a key US ally in the fight against the Daesh group.

But Ankara views it as a “terrorist” offshoot of the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK), which has fought a bloody insurgency inside Turkey for the past 35 years.

As the fight against Daesh winds down in northeastern Syria, the prospect of a US military withdrawal has stoked Kurdish fears of a long threatened Turkish attack.

In recent weeks, Turkish media have repeatedly shown images of military convoys heading for the border area, carrying equipment and fighting units.

Khalil said Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan was “still insisting on eliminating our presence,” despite the deal with the US.

Turkey already carried out a cross-border offensive against the YPG in 2018, overrunning the majority Kurdish Afrin enclave in the northwest with the support of allied rebels.