Israel says soldier stabbed to death in West Bank

﻿

Israeli military did not accuse anyone in the killing. (File/AFP)
  • Israeli media said it seems like the soldier was abducted before he was killed
  • The military said the soldier is a Jewish seminary student
JERUSALEM: The body of an Israeli soldier was found with stab wounds near a West Bank settlement south of Jerusalem early on Thursday, the military said. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu denounced the killing as a terrorist attack and pledged to bring the perpetrator to justice.
According to an army statement, Israeli troops and police officers were searching the area near the Etzion settlement bloc where the body was found in the “early morning hours.” Israeli troops entered the nearby Palestinian village of Beit Fajar as part of the search.
Army spokesman Lt. Col. Jonathan Conricus said that the soldier was a student in a pre-military Jewish seminary program and was neither armed nor in uniform. He said the military was investigating the circumstances of his death.
The soldier was later identified as 19-year-old Dvir Sorek, from the West Bank settlement of Ofra. His remains were found near the military seminary where he studied in the West Bank.
Rabbi Shlomo Wilk, head of the yeshiva where Sorek studied, told Israel Radio that the student had gone to Jerusalem to buy presents for the school’s faculty. Wilk said Sorek had called a friend and said he would return on time.
“When he was late, we started to worry,” Wilk said. “Fairly quickly we understood that something wasn’t right and we got the police involved.”
Netanyahu issued a statement saying that security forces were “in pursuit now in order to capture the despicable terrorist and bring him to account.”
Israeli President Reuven Rivlin offered his condolences and said the security forces were “pursuing the murderers and will not rest until we find them.”
“Our prayers this morning are with the family of the murdered soldier and our hearts grieve for the life cut short,” Rivlin said. “We fight terrorism without compromise to ensure the security of our people.”
Israel captured the West Bank, along with east Jerusalem and the Gaza Strip, in the 1967 Mideast war. The Palestinians claim the territories as part of a future state.
Most of the international community considers Israel’s West Bank settlements illegal and an obstacle to creating a two-state solution for the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Israel considers the territories “disputed,” and says the fate of the settlements should be determined through negotiations, which have been moribund for years.
Yair Golan, a former army general and a Democratic Union party candidate in the elections next month, said in an interview with Israel’s Kan television that the settlements near where Sorek was found “needed to be encircled ages ago with a security fence that would help to separate between the Jewish population and the Palestinian population.”
He added that a diplomatic solution to the conflict was necessary.
Israel is holding an unprecedented repeat election on September 17 after Netanyahu failed to form a government following April’s vote.

Syria Kurds say Turkey-US deal may mark ‘new approach’

  • The official said they will evaluate the agreement based on details and facts
  • The details on the size and nature of the safe zone were not provided
QAMISHLI, Syria: A top Syrian Kurdish official gave a guarded welcome Thursday to a US-Turkish agreement to establish a joint operations center for the north but said the details remained unclear.
“This deal may mark the start of a new approach but we still need more details,” Aldar Khalil told AFP.
“We will evaluate the agreement based on details and facts, not headlines.”

Syrian foreign ministry source says US-Turkish agreement over northeastern Syria is a "blatant attack" on their sovereignty and unity, state news agency SANA reported.

“Syria categorically and blatantly rejects the agreement between the American and Turkish occupiers on the establishment of a so-called safe zone” a foreign ministry source said.
“Syria’s Kurds who have accepted to become a tool in this aggressive US-Turkish project bear a historical responsibility in this regard,” SANA added.

Turkish and US officials agreed to establish a joint operations center to oversee a safe zone to manage tensions between Ankara and US-backed Kurdish forces in Syria.
No details were provided of the size or nature of the safe zone, but the deal appeared to provide some breathing room after Turkey had threatened an imminent attack on the Kurdish People’s Protection Units (YPG), which controls a large swathe of northern Syria.
The YPG has been a key US ally in the fight against the Daesh group.
But Ankara views it as a “terrorist” offshoot of the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK), which has fought a bloody insurgency inside Turkey for the past 35 years.
As the fight against Daesh winds down in northeastern Syria, the prospect of a US military withdrawal has stoked Kurdish fears of a long threatened Turkish attack.
In recent weeks, Turkish media have repeatedly shown images of military convoys heading for the border area, carrying equipment and fighting units.
Khalil said Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan was “still insisting on eliminating our presence,” despite the deal with the US.
Turkey already carried out a cross-border offensive against the YPG in 2018, overrunning the majority Kurdish Afrin enclave in the northwest with the support of allied rebels.

