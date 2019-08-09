You are here

Exclusive: Qatari pilgrims welcome, Saudi Hajj minister tells Arab News

Saudi Hajj and Umrah Minister Dr. Mohammed Salih Bentin
MOHAMMED AL-KINANI

  • The service of pilgrims runs in the blood of all Saudis, says Hajj minister
MOHAMMED AL-KINANI

MAKKAH: Saudi Hajj and Umrah Minister Dr. Mohammed Salih Bentin said Qatari citizens know that the Kingdom is open to them and they are welcome to visit.

In an exclusive interview with Arab News, Bentin said: “We have called the Qatari Hajj mission to come like all other Muslim countries. We asked them for the expected number of pilgrims. When the time to sign the agreements came, they did not do so. So, we could not know who their licensed Hajj agencies were. Saudi Arabia then launched websites for the Qataris to register and choose between the available services. We were surprised to see that the link was blocked by Doha.

“Despite the pressures on our brothers who would like to perform Hajj, they understand that Saudi Arabia is open to them. Airports, camps and services are all available. They are welcome.”

Addressing the Kingdom’s preparations for the Hajj season, the minister said: “There are over 350,000 people working for pilgrims from both the public and private sector.”

He added that in Makkah, preparations are intensified to guarantee a safe environment.

“All Makkah citizens are delighted to see pilgrims come to their city. They do not experience any disorder or traffic congestion. This could not happen without our proficient efforts to deal with huge numbers of people,” Bentin said.




Hajj security forces have affirmed that pilgrims’ safety and security is a red line, stressing that they won’t let anything disrupt them. (SPA)

“The Makkah Route initiative helps pilgrims organize Hajj procedures in their countries without needing to visit the Saudi Embassy. Their flights to Saudi Arabia are similar to a domestic flight. There are no restrictions as long as they are only coming to perform their religious duties,” he added. 

“Even passengers who travel through private or executive lounges rarely enjoy such services. Once their planes arrive, worshippers take buses directly to their residences. They do not even need to wait for their luggage. There are workers who take their baggage to Makkah,” Bentin said.

The minister discussed the smart Hajj platform, which offers advanced services to help pilgrims, including an online electronic visa application process. “The platform also includes a smart Hajj card that holds a pilgrim’s personal, medical and housing information. It can be quickly read using electronic scanners. The card also provides assistance to worshippers who are lost and controls entry to Hajj tents,” he said.

The minister said that the Royal Commission for Makkah City and Holy Sites is developing the holy sites to accommodate as many pilgrims as possible. “Makkah has a limited capacity. However, managing Hajj is a complete system covering entry ports, residences in Makkah, Arafat, Muzdalifah and Mina, where over 2 million pilgrims gather for stoning the pillars. The Holy Mosque also has a strict capacity,” he said.

“We measure the rate of satisfaction through the Guests of God Service Program. There are also indicators to measure performance, where results specific to Hajj are submitted to the economic council. Moreover, the National Center for Performance Measurement reports about the performance of bodies working during the religious season,” Bentin added.

He said his ministry is working with three independent entities to measure the satisfaction of pilgrims.

“There are other governmental bodies that assess the quality of services provided, including the Makkah region’s governorate, King Abdul Aziz University and the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Institute for Hajj and Umrah Research,” he added.

“The orderly movement of pilgrims and the services provided to them reflect the substantial efforts we provide to worshippers. This cannot be repeated elsewhere, except in Saudi Arabia,” he said.

“A common concern we hear is the number of bathrooms in Mina. When worshippers come from a spacious area to Mina, they often feel disappointed,” Bentin said.

The minister added that the Royal Commission for Makkah City and Holy Sites, the Makkah Region Development Authority and the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah are looking to add more toilets without reducing the total area of Mina.

Bentin said that Hajj is not a challenge to Saudi Arabia considering the desire to serve worshippers. “There is at least one person in every house in the Kingdom working at the service of pilgrims, whether they are in the Road Security Forces, sea or air ports, entry points, customs departments and restaurants. The service of pilgrims runs in the blood of all Saudis,” he said.

He added that Saudi Arabia has become a global leader for mass management service. “We receive pilgrims who come from mountainous areas and have not seen a city in their countries. Some of these worshippers have struggled for a long time to save money in order to come and perform their rituals. Some other pilgrims come from advanced countries and are enjoying luxurious lives. Our ambition is serve these pilgrims in an appropriate way that better represents Saudi Arabia,” he said.

Bentin added that workers feel overjoyed when they see a poor pilgrim ride an air-conditioned bus or eat from a plate for the first time. “This is not a challenge, we feel happy to provide them these new experiences,” he said.

The Royal Commission for Makkah City and Holy Sites is conducting studies to increase the number of Umrah performers to 30 million and Hajj pilgrims to 5 million in compliance with the Vision 2030 reform plan. “The commission is looking to enhance all services for pilgrims. In the past, each Hajj entity used to independently conduct its own studies, but now the commission is doing it all,” Bentin said.

Topics: HAJJ2019 Hajj 2019 Qatar

Hajj through the eyes of a Saudi veteran of the pilgrimage

Updated 08 August 2019
HALA TASHKANDI

Hajj through the eyes of a Saudi veteran of the pilgrimage

  • Zakaria Murshid, 86, has served as a voluntary paramedic, Hajj mutawwif and guide
  • He lauds efforts to make the pilgrimage easier but is also nostalgic about the old struggles
Updated 08 August 2019
HALA TASHKANDI

RIYADH: As a child of Makkah and a regular visitor to the Kaaba since before he was 10 years old, no one knows the grounds of the Grand Mosque better than Zakaria Murshid. He told Arab News he has performed Hajj “maybe 40 times,” but probably more.

Growing up in the city, Murshid volunteered with various organizations over the course of many Hajj pilgrimages.

He has been a volunteer paramedic, a mutawwif (someone who leads pilgrims in the traditional rites and prayers of Hajj and Umrah) and a guide. But 86-year-old Murshid is special in one more very personal way for me: He is my grandfather.

When I was growing up, he would regale me with his tales of Hajj. I recall playing with one of his old books that would pop up to become a mini replica of the Kaaba, which my siblings and I would circumambulate while repeating the prayers he taught us.

He would tell us stories of incidents you could only really experience in Makkah: Two pilgrims who speak different languages having an entire conversation without any words, or seeing pilgrims from all over the world come together to help, support and protect each other.

It is the most noble thing a human can do, he told me, and I grew to believe it as the years went by.

Murshid was keen to perform Hajj yearly, and made sure each of his children went on their first pilgrimage as soon as they were old enough. Even when he moved to Riyadh in the 1960s, he took his family to Hajj almost every year.

Over the years, Murshid’s ability to perform the pilgrimage yearly has dwindled for a number of reasons.

FAST FACTS

• Hajj takes about 3-5 days and occurs on the 8-12th of Dhu Al-Hijjah month of the Islamic calendar.

• Pilgrims stay at Mount Arafat, then move to Muzdalifah and Mina, where they perform the stoning ritual at the Jamarat.

• Almost 2.4 million pilgrims performed Hajj in 2018.

• Hajj is the fifth of the Five Pillars of Islam.

• For every Muslim, performing Hajj at least once in their lifetime is obligatory if they are physically fit and financially able.

• Male pilgrims are required to dress in two white sheets. Women can wear normal modest and clean clothes.

 

Aside from factors such as age-related health problems, he said it has become much harder for people to perform Hajj on the spur of the moment.

“It used to be that you could just drive to Makkah and perform Hajj on your own. The regulations have gotten much stricter as of late,” he said.

Nowadays you cannot perform Hajj without a permit, and unregistered pilgrims face hefty fines and risk deportation or jail.

Also, the Saudi government will not issue Hajj visas to individuals who have performed the pilgrimage in the last five years.

But Murshid does think there are benefits to this. “Restricting the number of pilgrims each year gives more people a chance to come for the first time,” he said.

“I consider myself lucky to have been able to perform Hajj so many times. That was a long time ago, however. Things are different now, and maybe for the better,” he added.

“We used to just drive up to Mina, pitch our tents and go along with the crowd. When I was a young bachelor, I’d travel in the back of an ambulance with the Red Crescent or go along with the mutawwifeen,” Murshid said.

“When I married, my wife, children and I would go with family. We’d get our trusty pickup truck, pile the tents and equipment in the back, and drive from Riyadh to Makkah.

“We’d perform the rites often unaided, and things were definitely harder back then. Transportation, for example. If you didn’t have a car, you had to walk everywhere.”

Zakaria Murshid, now aged 86, has worked as a volunteer paramedic, a guide and a mutawwif (someone who leads pilgrims in the traditional rites and prayers of Hajj and Umrah). (Supplied photos)

During his most recent Hajj, he was stuck between Arafat and Mina and had to ask a stranger with an all-terrain vehicle to take him back to Mina as he could not make the journey on foot due to his age.

“That, for me, is the spirit of Hajj — that kindness and willingness to go out of one’s way for a stranger,” Murshid said.

He applauded the government’s efforts to make the pilgrimage easier, with new introductions such as the train system, the organized efforts of licensed Hajj campaigns, and the renovations of the mosque grounds and other facilities.

But Murshid is also nostalgic about the old struggles of Hajj. In his view, people are missing the point of the experience when they seek ultra-luxurious facilities and lodgings.

“The point of the exercise is to struggle, to mingle with everyone out there until everyone is the same,” he said.

“No one should be above anyone. We need to work harder to unify the experience for everyone.”

My grandfather has performed Hajj more times than anyone I know, but he said he would do it again in a heartbeat if he could.

“Hajj is like nothing else in the world,” he said. “The closeness you feel to Allah, the knowledge that all of your efforts and exertions are pleasing Him, and knowing that at the end of the ordeal all your sins will be cleansed and you’ll be as you were the day you were born — those are my favorite things about Hajj.”

Murshid offered advice to the all-female Arab News team performing the pilgrimage this year. “Stick together, take care of each other but, above all, immerse yourselves in the experience,” he said.

“Hajj is the most beautiful thing you’ll ever take part in. And know that you’re making us all proud.” 

Topics: Hajj 2019 HAJJ2019 Makkah arafat Mina

