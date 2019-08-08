You are here

From Westminster to Makkah: Two British MPs join the Hajj pilgrimage

Naz Shah, left, and Yasmin Qureshi in Makkah. (AN photo/Essam Al-Ghalib)
  • Both women are members of the All-Party Parliamentary Group for Hajj and Umrah
MAKKAH: Among more than 2 million Hajj pilgrims thronging the holy sites are two British Members of Parliament — Yasmin Qureshi, Labour MP for Bolton South East and Shadow Minister for Justice, and Naz Shah, Labour MP for Bradford West.

Both women are members of the All-Party Parliamentary Group for Hajj and Umrah, and they work with the British and Saudi governments to ensure that UK pilgrims have the best experience possible.

“Basically I managed to get MPs from different political parties together so that we could set up the organization, which I chair, to ensure the experience of people performing Hajj and Umrah is a good one, both for the UK and the Kingdom,” Qureshi told Arab News. 

“Our aim is to try to let the British government and the Saudi government know some of the issues and challenges that we had, and try to work constructively so that we can make the experience of the people who come for Umrah and Hajj a good one.”

For Shah, being a member of the parliamentary group is of particular importance to her and her constituents. “Over 50 percent of my constituents are Muslim,” she said. “I do a lot of work on Islamophobia etc, but also with Hajj and Umrah, the experiences of my constituents are very important to me because many of them make the sacred journey every single year and throughout the year for Umrah. 

“So the parliamentary group is in regular contact with officials here. We want to make sure that the experience of Hajj and Umrah is the right one for our constituents, to make sure they get the best out of it, because often there are issues related to people coming to Hajj and Umrah and we want to make sure it is as smooth as possible.”

There are 26,000 Hajj pilgrims from the UK this year, and 126,000 have already performed Umrah in 2019.

The parliamentary group deals mainly with the Saudi Embassy in London, and Qureshi has had a good experience with the Kingdom’s representatives in the UK. “I have to say that the Saudi Embassy has been absolutely brilliant,” she said. “Whenever I have had to call them about one of our constituents who has got an issue because someone in his family has passed away, they have been very kind and compassionate, granting the visas to come. 

“I really want to actually take the opportunity to thank the Saudi Embassy in the UK, but also the Kingdom, for the way things are done here to make the experience of Hajj and Umrah a good one. I have to congratulate the Kingdom for the tremendous work they have done over the years to make sure that the experience is a comfortable one, and I am looking forward to Hajj over the next few days.”

A little over two weeks ago, Qureshi had no plans to perform the Hajj this year, but an unexpected phone call changed her plans. “For me it is a dream to be here,” she said. “The call came very much out of the blue, inviting me to come to Hajj. I was actually booked on a flight elsewhere and that changed at the very last minute.

“For me, as a Muslim, for God to call me to be here, is such a humbling experience, such a privilege, such an honor to be here among so many Muslims from around the world who made the journey.”

The Kingdom’s sweeping reforms over the past three years to empower women have not gone unnoticed in the UK.  “I think it is great that women are able to drive, and that they don’t need to get permission from a guardian to be able to do things,” Qureshi said. “It is a good initiative and I think it will make the lives of women far better. It is something that people like myself, we welcome very much.”

This will be Qureshi’s second Hajj. The last time was 20 years ago, when Makkah, Mina and Muzdalifah were very different places from what they are now. “The first time, I was quite young, and with my mother,” she said. “Most of these hotels near the Grand Mosque were not there, and now I understand in Mina there are air-conditioned camps, trains and food, and many other things available.”

For Shah, it is a first visit to the Kingdom, a journey she has been eager to undertake her entire life. “I landed in Madinah, had an amazing time there, went to Al-Masjid An-Nabawi, spiritually it was very important for me to make that journey , then we arrived here in Makkah on the new train, which was really interesting.

“The new investment that the government has put in is very impressive and has made the journey very pleasant. 

“Then landing here in the Holy City, in Makkah, that first experience of raising my gaze to see the Kaaba was absolutely amazing. It is one of those moments you carry with you for the rest of your life. It is indescribable to anyone, because the emotion is so internal you really feel it.”

Exclusive: Qatari pilgrims welcome, Saudi Hajj minister tells Arab News

  • The service of pilgrims runs in the blood of all Saudis, says Hajj minister
MAKKAH: Saudi Hajj and Umrah Minister Dr. Mohammed Salih Bentin said Qatari citizens know that the Kingdom is open to them and they are welcome to visit.

In an exclusive interview with Arab News, Bentin said: “We have called the Qatari Hajj mission to come like all other Muslim countries. We asked them for the expected number of pilgrims. When the time to sign the agreements came, they did not do so. So, we could not know who their licensed Hajj agencies were. Saudi Arabia then launched websites for the Qataris to register and choose between the available services. We were surprised to see that the link was blocked by Doha.

“Despite the pressures on our brothers who would like to perform Hajj, they understand that Saudi Arabia is open to them. Airports, camps and services are all available. They are welcome.”

Addressing the Kingdom’s preparations for the Hajj season, the minister said: “There are over 350,000 people working for pilgrims from both the public and private sector.”

He added that in Makkah, preparations are intensified to guarantee a safe environment.

“All Makkah citizens are delighted to see pilgrims come to their city. They do not experience any disorder or traffic congestion. This could not happen without our proficient efforts to deal with huge numbers of people,” Bentin said.

Hajj security forces have affirmed that pilgrims’ safety and security is a red line, stressing that they won’t let anything disrupt them. (SPA)

“The Makkah Route initiative helps pilgrims organize Hajj procedures in their countries without needing to visit the Saudi Embassy. Their flights to Saudi Arabia are similar to a domestic flight. There are no restrictions as long as they are only coming to perform their religious duties,” he added. 

“Even passengers who travel through private or executive lounges rarely enjoy such services. Once their planes arrive, worshippers take buses directly to their residences. They do not even need to wait for their luggage. There are workers who take their baggage to Makkah,” Bentin said.

The minister discussed the smart Hajj platform, which offers advanced services to help pilgrims, including an online electronic visa application process. “The platform also includes a smart Hajj card that holds a pilgrim’s personal, medical and housing information. It can be quickly read using electronic scanners. The card also provides assistance to worshippers who are lost and controls entry to Hajj tents,” he said.

The minister said that the Royal Commission for Makkah City and Holy Sites is developing the holy sites to accommodate as many pilgrims as possible. “Makkah has a limited capacity. However, managing Hajj is a complete system covering entry ports, residences in Makkah, Arafat, Muzdalifah and Mina, where over 2 million pilgrims gather for stoning the pillars. The Holy Mosque also has a strict capacity,” he said.

“We measure the rate of satisfaction through the Guests of God Service Program. There are also indicators to measure performance, where results specific to Hajj are submitted to the economic council. Moreover, the National Center for Performance Measurement reports about the performance of bodies working during the religious season,” Bentin added.

He said his ministry is working with three independent entities to measure the satisfaction of pilgrims.

“There are other governmental bodies that assess the quality of services provided, including the Makkah region’s governorate, King Abdul Aziz University and the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Institute for Hajj and Umrah Research,” he added.

“The orderly movement of pilgrims and the services provided to them reflect the substantial efforts we provide to worshippers. This cannot be repeated elsewhere, except in Saudi Arabia,” he said.

“A common concern we hear is the number of bathrooms in Mina. When worshippers come from a spacious area to Mina, they often feel disappointed,” Bentin said.

The minister added that the Royal Commission for Makkah City and Holy Sites, the Makkah Region Development Authority and the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah are looking to add more toilets without reducing the total area of Mina.

Bentin said that Hajj is not a challenge to Saudi Arabia considering the desire to serve worshippers. “There is at least one person in every house in the Kingdom working at the service of pilgrims, whether they are in the Road Security Forces, sea or air ports, entry points, customs departments and restaurants. The service of pilgrims runs in the blood of all Saudis,” he said.

He added that Saudi Arabia has become a global leader for mass management service. “We receive pilgrims who come from mountainous areas and have not seen a city in their countries. Some of these worshippers have struggled for a long time to save money in order to come and perform their rituals. Some other pilgrims come from advanced countries and are enjoying luxurious lives. Our ambition is serve these pilgrims in an appropriate way that better represents Saudi Arabia,” he said.

Bentin added that workers feel overjoyed when they see a poor pilgrim ride an air-conditioned bus or eat from a plate for the first time. “This is not a challenge, we feel happy to provide them these new experiences,” he said.

The Royal Commission for Makkah City and Holy Sites is conducting studies to increase the number of Umrah performers to 30 million and Hajj pilgrims to 5 million in compliance with the Vision 2030 reform plan. “The commission is looking to enhance all services for pilgrims. In the past, each Hajj entity used to independently conduct its own studies, but now the commission is doing it all,” Bentin said.

