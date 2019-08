DUBAI: Hajj pilgrims arrived to Mina on the day of “Tarwiyah” where they converge for prayer until sunrise, Saudi state news agency, SPA reported on Friday.

“Tarwiyah” or the day of fetching water is the eighth day of the Islamic month of Dhu Al-Hijjah and it marks the journey of Hajj pilgrims from Makkah to Mina.

Pilgrims are required to remain in the city until sunrise on the second day of Hajj, when they leave and travel to Arafat.