﻿

International pilgrims express gratitude for the Kingdom’s Hajj efforts

Updated 09 August 2019
Arab News

  • President of the Lebanese Islamic Center for Studies and Media said Saudi Hajj efforts are make him proud
  • Religious advisor from New Zealand said Hajj will help victims of Christchurch terror attack heal
DUBAI: Pilgrims from around the world have thanked King Salman for the new services offered during Hajj, state news agency SPA reported on Thursday.




Mused Abduljalil. (SPA)

Mused Abduljalil, a pilgrim from the families of martyrs and Yemen’s national army soldiers’ group, visited Makkah as part of “the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques’ guests’ program for Hajj and Umrah.”

“When I received King Salman bin Abudlaziz’s invitation to perform Hajj, my emotions were mixed with happiness tears that my dream was coming true,” Abdulmajid said.




Anwar Jaafar Al-Murooj. (SPA)

Meanwhile, Serbia’s senior imam and mufti advisor sheikh Anwar Jaafar Al-Murooj said the Kingdom was a leading power in the Islamic world.

The Saudi support for Muslims from around the world, including those from Serbia specifically, left him speechless, he added.




Khaldoon Oraymet. (SPA)

The president of the Lebanese Islamic Center for Studies and Media, judge and Sheikh Khaldoon Oraymet, said he was happy to join “the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques’ guests’ program for Hajj and Umrah.”

“What the Kingdom does for pilgrims makes us proud, as despite the hardships in Lebanon we feel like Saudi Arabia will stand in the face of those who want to cause trouble in the Arab world,” he added.




Saeed Abdulaziz. (SPA)

In the meantime, the Mufti of Karelia province in Finland Sheikh Saeed Abdulaziz, who has already previously performed Hajj, said the newly implemented technologies by the Kingdom made the experience easier.

He and his group of pilgrims did not face any problems in commuting between their accommodation and the various places of worship, Abdulaziz added.




Mohammed Haneef Kewazi. (SPA)

Meanwhile, one of the advisors of an Islamic association in New Zealand, Mohammed Haneef Kewazi, thanked the King and the Crown Prince for inviting the families and victims of Christchurch terrorist attack.

The happiness of those pilgrims will help them heal from the pain of the shooting incident, he added.

Arafat Sermon app offers live translation in six languages

Updated 49 min 29 sec ago
Arab News

Arafat Sermon app offers live translation in six languages

Updated 49 min 29 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The Arafat Sermon app will offer a live translation of the sermon in the Chinese language for the first time this year.
The app, which was launched in 2018, initially offered translation of the sermon which will take place on Saturday at 12:30 PM Saudi time in English, Farsi, Urdu, French, and Malay.
The sermon can also be heard in English on 88.3 FM.
The day of Arafat marks the culmination of Hajj and it is where the Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) delivered his final sermon.
As a tradition, a sermon is delivered at Masjid-e-Nimra, Mount Arafat every year.

