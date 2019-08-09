You are here

  • Home
  • KSRelief calls for UN probe into ‘serious reports’ of Yemen aid agency corruption
﻿

KSRelief calls for UN probe into ‘serious reports’ of Yemen aid agency corruption

Men deliver aid donations from donors, in Aslam, Hajjah, Yemen. (File/AP)
Updated 09 August 2019
Rashid Hassan

KSRelief calls for UN probe into ‘serious reports’ of Yemen aid agency corruption

  • Senior KSRelief officials have demanded an urgent investigation following allegations of wrongdoing brought to their attention by a number of international news organizations
  • “While the center values its strong strategic partnerships with the UN and its agencies, there are clearly stated mechanisms in its contracts with humanitarian partners which prohibit the exploitation of aid,” a statement said
Updated 09 August 2019
Rashid Hassan

RIYADH: The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief) has called for a full-scale probe into “serious reports” of corruption in UN agencies delivering vital aid to war-torn Yemen.
Senior KSRelief officials have demanded an urgent investigation following allegations of wrongdoing brought to their attention by a number of international news organizations.
A statement, issued by KSRelief’s media center, said: “The KSRelief called upon the United Nations aid agencies to review and enforce accurate, credible, neutral and transparent monitoring mechanisms for their humanitarian work in Yemen to prevent any abuse or exploitation of humanitarian aid.
“KSRelief officials were recently briefed on serious reports from some international news agencies alleging the existence of corruption in some UN agencies working in Yemen. KSRelief relies heavily on these agencies to deliver urgent humanitarian assistance to Yemenis in desperate need of help.”
It added: “While the center values its strong strategic partnerships with the UN and its agencies, there are clearly stated mechanisms in its contracts with humanitarian partners which prohibit the exploitation of aid by individuals or groups working or affiliated with the UN or international organizations for any individual or other interests.”
The KSRelief statement noted that aid contracts required the immediate disclosure of any incident of irregularity or corruption, and that KSRelief had the right to participate in any investigation into such incidents.
The center was also entitled to review all partner agreements to ensure compliance with transparent monitoring and implementation procedures.
“Therefore, the KSRelief calls upon the UN and its humanitarian agencies to immediately begin transparent investigations into these incidents, and to disclose any suspicion of the involvement of their staff members in corruption, abuses or complicity with any party with regards to the allocation of humanitarian grants and aid provided by Saudi Arabia,” said the statement.
“Moreover, the KSRelief emphasizes the importance of its valuable partnerships with the UN agencies in carrying out its mission to alleviate the suffering of all in need, and calls upon the UN and its humanitarian agencies to immediately review their monitoring, evaluation and reporting mechanisms to ensure impartiality and transparency in aid delivery.”

Topics: King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief) Yemen UN

Related

0
Middle-East
World Food Programme to resume food aid in Yemen’s Sanaa
0
Middle-East
Yemen government blames separatists for Aden clashes

World Food Programme to resume food aid in Yemen’s Sanaa

Updated 09 August 2019
Reuters

World Food Programme to resume food aid in Yemen’s Sanaa

  • The agency paused some of their aid in Sanaa out of concern that food was not delivered to the vulnerable
  • They plan to put biometrics in place to ensure the aid reaches those in most need
Updated 09 August 2019
Reuters

GENEVA: The World Food Programme said on Friday it is resuming food distributions next week for 850,000 people in Yemen’s capital Sanaa after a two-month halt following an agreement with Houthi authorities.

The UN agency halted some aid in the Yemeni capital on June 20 out of concern that food was being diverted from vulnerable people, but said it would maintain nutrition programs for malnourished children, pregnant and nursing mothers.

In a statement issued on Friday, it said it would resume food distributions following Eid al Adha next week. “WFP is confident that putting in place biometrics will ensure food gets to the most deserving people and that diversion of vital food assistance is prevented,” it said.

Topics: Yemen World Food Programme (WFP) Houthi Houthis

Related

0
Middle-East
WHO says it has ‘zero tolerance’ for corruption in Yemen

Latest updates

Saudi Arabia to stage Anthony Joshua v Andy Ruiz Jr world heavyweight fight
0
Arafat Sermon app offers live translation in six languages
0
Japan’s GDP growth shows domestic resilience in face of global slowdown
0
Malaysia files charges against Goldman Sachs unit directors
0
Top Indian automakers plan production cuts amid industry crisis
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.