﻿

Staying safe at Arafat: a guide

An Egyptian pilgrim pushes his elderly father in a wheelchair Friday at the huge tent city of Mina, in Makkah, Saudi Arabia, where pilgrims will spend the night before heading to Mount Arafat on Saturday. (AP Photo)
Muslim pilgrims pray on Mount Mercy on the plains of Arafat during the annual Hajj pilgrimage, outside the holy city of Makkah. (File/Reuters)
HALA TASHKANDI

Staying safe at Arafat: a guide

  • On the 9th of Dhu Al-Hijjah, pilgrims will leave Mina and head to the area of Mount Arafat for a day of prayer and contemplation, repenting for their sins and asking Allah’s forgiveness
  • Umbrellas are an excellent way for pilgrims to gain some protection from the sun’s glare - health experts also highly recommend sunscreen and sunglasses
HALA TASHKANDI

JEDDAH: As Hajj pilgrims begin their entry into the vicinity of Mount Arafat on Saturday, Arab News takes a look at the most important information you need to know regarding the day of supplication and prayer.

According to the Prophet (PBUH), “Hajj is Arafah”. Arafah Day is the most fundamental of the rites of Hajj, and without it, the pilgrimage cannot be complete. On the 9th of Dhu Al-Hijjah, pilgrims will leave Mina and head to the area of Mount Arafat for a day of prayer and contemplation, repenting for their sins and asking Allah’s forgiveness before heading to Muzdalifah.

With more than 2 million pilgrims performing Hajj this year, safety is a concern for everyone involved. And with Hajj taking place in the middle of summer, the heat poses a serious problem. Here are some tips on how pilgrims can stay safe during this scorching Hajj season.

Pilgrims are required to enter Arafah any time before sunset, which is when pilgrims will start making their journey to Muzdalifah. Therefore some pilgrims can try to avoid the biggest crowds and journey to Arafah any time during the day, as long as they arrive before Maghrib prayer.

The number one concern of Hajj pilgrims is heat stroke; the Ministry of Hajj reported that heat-related illnesses contributed to 24 percent of hospital admissions in 2015. Various hospitals throughout Makkah have echoed the sentiment.

According to the rules of Ihram (Hajj preparation), men are forbidden from covering their heads with hats, turbans, and anything touching the tops of their heads. A common misconception is that this means that they cannot cover their heads at all, but umbrellas are an excellent way for pilgrims to gain some protection from the sun’s glare. Health experts also highly recommend sunscreen, sunglasses and other means of sun protection.

Pilgrims are also advised to ensure that their footwear is appropriate: male pilgrims are allowed to wear open sandals or flip-flops, and are not advised to try to perform Hajj barefoot. Female pilgrims can wear anything, as long as it is taher (free of decontaminants). The ground can often get dangerously hot and cause severe discomfort. The only time during Hajj a pilgrim is required to be barefoot is within the Masjid Al-Haram and during the tawaf (circumambulation of the Ka’abah).

Another important tip is to stay hydrated; the heat can peak at 50 degrees at the worst of times, and combined with the efforts of performing Hajj, the danger of dehydration is very real. There are various points throughout all the major stops of Hajj where pilgrims can get water and zamzam, and having a canteen or a refillable water bottle can be a godsend. For those who prefer their water cold, insulated bottles such as those available from Corkcicle or Thermos can keep your drinks cold for long periods of time.

It’s also important to remember that with so many people from all around the world in such a small place, the potential to get sick rises significantly. It’s important to always have some vitamin C tablets with you, and other immunity boosters. Proper sustenance is also a must; keeping one’s strength up is a vital part of being able to get the most out of one’s Hajj. Healthy foods, healthy snacks, and proper doses of vitamins can help you minimize your chances of getting sick post-Hajj.

200 survivors and relatives of victims of Christchurch massacres take part in Hajj

AFP

200 survivors and relatives of victims of Christchurch massacres take part in Hajj

  • The survivors and relatives of victims of the Christchurch massacres were given a heroes’ welcome as they arrived on August 2
  • 51 people were killed when a white supremacist attacked worshippers during Friday prayers in the quiet New Zealand town, sparking global revulsion
AFP

MAKKAH: Two hundred survivors and relatives of victims of March’s massacres at two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand, are undertaking the Hajj pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia to “pray for the martyrs.”
“I want the world to know who Atta Elayyan was,” said 27-year-old Farah Talal, dressed in a green djellaba robe and an elegant white scarf during her visit to Islam’s holiest city.
Her husband Atta was among 51 people killed when a white supremacist attacked worshippers during Friday prayers in the quiet New Zealand town, sparking global revulsion.

Chouaib Milne, left, and Amir Mohamed Khan, in Makkah. (AFP)


“He was a wonderful person, generous, I want to pay tribute to him,” murmured the young woman of Jordanian-origin who, along with 200 others affected by the massacre, was invited to the Hajj by Saudi’s King Salman.
Authorities have said they hope to “ease their suffering” as part of “the kingdom’s efforts in response to terrorism.”
The survivors and relatives of victims were given a heroes’ welcome as they arrived on August 2.

Rana Faraj, the wife of Kamel Darwish, who died during the Christchurch mosque shootings, in Makkah. (Reuters)


They were also greeted by the flashes of press cameras.
The Hajj, the high point of the Islamic calendar, began on Friday.
Drawing in more than two million Muslims from around the world, it will last five days.

 

Atta Elayyan, of Palestinian-origin, ran an app development company and played goalkeeper for New Zealand’s national futsal side. He left behind a two-year-old daughter.
“He gave us the strength to carry on every day. He is a martyr, just like all the other victims of the carnage,” said Talal of her husband in a vast hotel complex reserved for guests of the Saudi royal family.
Amir Mohamed Khan, 14, lost his father Mohammed Imran Khan, a 47-year-old restaurateur originally from India, on March 15 in New Zealand’s worst mass killing in modern times.

Aya Al-Umari, whose brother Hussein was killed in the Christchurch mosque attacks, holds a photo of herself and her brother. (AP)


“I was in school on March 15,” said Khan, his green eyes glistening as he wore a traditional salwar kameez. “I was very shocked, I didn’t have any reactions... I couldn’t believe it... I loved him so much.
“It will be very hard without him, but I’m thankful to be in Makkah today. I’m doing Hajj for my father, to pray for him.”
His friend Chouaib Milne, 16, lost his brother Sayyad Milne — two years his junior — when he was killed while praying in Christchurch’s Al-Noor mosque, one of the two places of worship targeted.
“I was supposed to be at Friday prayers with my brother, but I was on a school trip,” he said, wearing a white salwar kameez, along with a red and white checkered headscarf.
“When I’m at the Kaaba,” the cubic structure in the Grand Mosque that is Islam’s holiest site and toward which all Muslims pray, “I will pray for my brother and do Hajj for my brother,” Milne added.

Gamal Fouda, the imam of Al Noor mosque in Christchurch, is among 200 survivors and relatives from the Christchurch mosque shootings who are traveling to Saudi Arabia as guests of King Salman for the Hajj pilgrimage. (AP)


Many Muslims in Christchurch were affected by the bloodshed, in a country where Muslims make up one percent of the population.
Afghan Taj Mohammad Kamran, 47, recounted how the attacker “shot me in my leg (and) after (that) shot one of my friends — he was lost.”
Kamran, his head wrapped in a turban, was shot three times in total and now walks with crutches.
“Before I had too much depression. Now I come here, I relax — all Muslims want Hajj.”

 

